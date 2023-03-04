Big Ten Hockey Tournament: Notre Dame USA Michigan State Series Preview





After a big final weekend that saw them move up the conference standings, Ireland’s Notre Dame Fighting hockey team began its Big Ten Tournament at home with a best of three series against the Michigan State Spartans. Last weekend, Notre Dame won both games against the Michigan Wolverines to secure the #4 seed in the conference tournament. That was just enough to get them their first three games in South Bend, but it will still be an uphill battle for them to make the run needed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Where, when, how to watch Where: Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend, IN

When: Friday, March 3, 7 p.m. ET (Game 1); Saturday, March 4, 4:30 p.m. ET (game 2); Sunday, March 5, 6 p.m. ET (Game 3 if needed)

How to watch: All three games will be broadcast on FS2 Last weekend, Notre Dame managed to win both games to get home ice. However, both games went into extra time, meaning the Irish did not get all available points and could only move up to fourth in the Big Ten standings. That means they host the #5 seed Michigan State Spartans. While moving to fourth, Notre Dame got home ice. The inability to get higher means that if the seeds hold, they will face the top placed Minnesota Gophers next round. Notre Dame also moved up to #14 in the Pairwise ranking after last weekend and crept closer for a tournament bid, but it’s not quite there yet. They should be at least 12 and probably even closer to 10 to bid in a comfortable place. An opening round win will help, but it may not take them all the way there, so a win against Minnesota will likely be necessary unless they can take the automatic Big Ten bid. This series marks the second time Notre Dame and Michigan State have played each other in a month. The last time they played in early February is a series Notre Dame will surely be happy to forget. In the two East Lansing games, Michigan State defeated Notre Dame twice, defeating the Irish 6–2. Better results will be needed this weekend to keep the season going for Notre Dame. Earlier in the season, the Irish and Spartans at South Bend split their two game series with Notre Dame winning game one before Michigan State won game two in a shootout. In that series, it was Notre Dame that beat the Spartans 6-1. With only one seed between two teams that have been so tied this season, home ice advantage could be a big factor for Notre Dame. Prediction Unfortunately for Irish fans, this series has three games written all over it. A sweep would do a lot for Notre Dame tournament hopes, but the most important thing is to win this series and go one more round. With the home ice advantage, I like Notre Dame’s chances to go through, but it won’t be easy.

