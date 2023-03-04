Sports
Colorado Sends More Than $200B National Post-PASPA Settlement
The Colorado Department of Revenue reported $547.2 million in sports betting for the month of January late Thursday, bringing its all-time national betting total to more than $200 billion in the post-PASPA era.
The Centennial State has made a notable contribution to that total, as one of seven states holding more than $10 billion. Colorado has had sports betting 33 of the 56 months since it became legal on a state-by-state basis and is part of a formidable trio of Western American states sports betting that includes Nevada and Arizona.
It was the fourth consecutive month that Colorado Sportsbooks has accepted more than half a billion dollars in bets and the sixth time overall. The figure was 5.6% higher than December’s $518.1 million, but 4.6% lower than the record $573.7 million generated in January 2022.
Gross sales totaled $35.5 million, as the 6.5% share was the lowest reported by the state sportsbooks since a miserly 2.2% in June. Gamblers nearly broke even at retail sportsbooks, with the house barely taking in more than $106,000 from $4.9 million wagered.
The state was able to tax $22.5 million in adjusted gross receipts, which was 13% lower than in December but nearly double year over year. With the majority of operator revenue coming from mobile betting, Colorado actually had a slightly higher inflow into its tax coffers, with $2.6 million up from $2,746 from December and $1.1 million above the start of 2022.
Slight deterioration in Super Bowl handle
January #Sports Betting numbers for #Colorado through DoR. Han/GGR/WR by category
(pro): $178.01 million / $7.02 million / 3.94%
(NCAA): $50.24M/-$32.9K/-0.07%
(pro): $122.21 million / $7.34 million / 6.01%
(NCAA): $6.43 million / $48.2 thousand / 0.75%
4/x #GamblingTwitter
— Chris Altruda (@AlTruda73) March 2, 2023
Maybe it was the miserable Broncos season or just a desire to prevent a divisional rival from playing in the Super Bowl, but Colorado punters weren’t too fond of Super Bowl LVII. The Department of Revenue reported that a total of nearly $38 million was wagered as the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Philadelphia Eagles, down 7.5% from the $41 million wagered last year when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pro football trades totaled $122.2 million in January, down 15.2% from the same period last year. Revenue ticked higher to $7.3 million as it was up just under 6%. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were the big draws to kick off 2023, as pro basketball betting reached $178 million – 8.8% more than in 2022 and the second-highest total in state history after the $218, 4 million in accepted bets last March. Gamblers held the house below a 4% win rate as operators claimed $7 million in winnings.
Compared to their peers in states where parlay handling and earnings are reported, gamblers in Colorado more than held their own on multi-leg bets. The $14.5 million operators claiming on those bets were the highest in any category, but holdings of 14.9% of $97.2 million were down 4.7 percentage points from December and in line with all-time earnings. -time ownership of 15.1%.
With all five of the Division I men’s basketball teams struggling this season, betting on NCAA hoops also took a hit as the number fell 20.4% compared to last year to $50.2 million. However, that figure was 51.7% higher than December’s $33.1 million. Gamblers advanced nearly $33,000 on those bets.
Tennis was the third highest source of revenue among sports, with operators raising more than $2.2 million from $29 million. Football betting fell 36% to $16.3 million after the World Cup, but revenue rose 70.9% to $1.7 million as its 10.5% stake was third in double digits in the past five months .
Table tennis, the long-popular niche betting sport in Colorado, had a double-digit share of 10.3% on a $4.2 million bet for the first time in state history. That was more than three full percentage points higher compared to December, offsetting an 18.6% drop in trade and creating a 19.4% increase in sales.
More about the national milestone
While not official until Arizona releases its figures for both December and January, both months will have more than $10 billion in national attention as it took less than six months to go from $150 billion to $200 billion. Ohio’s entry into the market in January and subsequent $1.1 billion debut helped maintain the momentum of last fall’s NFL season, though it will fade after March Madness ends.
Colorado’s grab has been in the top five all-time in the state’s history each of the past four months, and the $2.1 billion wagered in that period is 7% higher than the comparable period from 2021 to 2022 .
