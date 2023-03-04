Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Live Streaming: CCL T20 Points Table Updated, Fixture, Schedule & Team Details





Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Live Streaming: More exciting and action-packed matches of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) T20 2023 will be played this week as the spotlight shifts from Jaipur to Bengaluru. The action this week kicks off with a match between Punjab de Sher and Telugu Warriors. The game will be played on Saturday, February 4 at 2:30 PM IST. All the details about the live stream of the match are in the article. The updated points table of CCL 2023 after 8 matches is also shown below. 8 matches of CCL T20 2023 have been played so far with Telugu Warriors, Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Karnataka Bulldozers dominating the points table after winning both matches of this season. Meanwhile, Punjab De Sher, Bengal Tigers and Kerala Strikers languish at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to win a match in the CCL 2023 edition. Later on Saturday, February 4, the Chennai Rhinos will pick up the horns of the Karnataka Bulldozers at 7:00 PM. On Sunday, February 5, the first game of the day will be played between Bengal Tigers and Bhojpuri Dabbangs at 2:30 PM IST, and the second between Kerala Strikers and Mumbai Heroes at 7:00 PM IST. Where to watch CCL T20 matches live on your mobile and laptop It should be noted that all CCL matches of the 2023 edition will be televised live for FREE on Zee Anmol Cinema. So users of DD free dishes can watch the CCL matches live on their TV on Zee Anmol Cinema channel. Also, CCL matches are broadcast in 9 different languages ​​on 9 channels. Here is the full list of channels broadcasting CCL live: Zee Anmol Cinema Hindi

& Pictures English

Sea Thirai-Tamil

Sea Cinemalu Telugu

Sea Picchar Kannada

Flowers TV Malayalam

PTC Punjabi Punjabi

Sea Bangla Cinema Bangla

Sea Bishop Bhojpuri OTT app ZEE5 streams all matches of CCL T20 2023 live. The CCL T20 YouTube page offers free highlights from the CCL matches. Zee5s annual subscriptions start from just INR 399. CCL T20 2023 updated points table 8 Celebrity Cricket League matches have been played so far. Punjab De Sher, Bengal Tigers and Kerala Strikers languish at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to win a match in the CCL 2023 edition. On the other hand, Telugu Warriors, Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Karnataka Bulldozers dominate the points table. Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue Date Times (ACTUAL) City/State Matches 18-February-23 2:30 pm Bangalore Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers 18-February-23 7:00 PM Bangalore Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers 19-February-23 2:30 pm Chandigarh Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs 19-February-23 7:00 PM Chandigarh Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher 25-February-23 2:30 pm Jaipur Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos 25-February-23 7:00 PM Jaipur Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher 26-Feb-23 2:30 pm Jaipur Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers 26-Feb-23 7:00 PM Jaipur Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers 04-Mar-23 2:30 pm Hyderabad Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs 04-Mar-23 7:00 PM Hyderabad Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors 05-Mar-23 2:30 pm Trivandrum Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher 05-Mar-23 7:00 PM Trivandrum Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers 11-Mar-23 2:30 pm Chennai Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers 11-Mar-23 7:00 PM Chennai Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos 12-Mar-23 2:30 pm Hyderabad Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs 12-Mar-23 7:00 PM Hyderabad Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher 18-Mar-23 2:30 pm Hyderabad Semi-Final 1 vs Semi-Final 4: SF1 18-Mar-23 7:00 PM Hyderabad Semi-Final 2 vs. Semi-Final 3: SF2 19-Mar-23 7:00 PM Hyderabad Last match Squads of all teams of Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Karnataka bulldozers Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore and Sagar Gowda. Bhojpuri Dabbangs Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Asgar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Shailesh Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai and Sudhir Singh. Bengal tigers Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumdar, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney and Sourav Das. Mumbai heroes Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Shabir Ahluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Freddie Daruwala, Vatsal Sheth, Adarsh ​​Balakrishna, Rajniesh Dugali. , Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar, Jatin Sarna and Amit Sial. Chennai rhinoceroses Arya, Vishnu Vishal, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shantanu, Prithivi, Ashok Selvan, Kalai Arasan, Mirchi Shiva, Bharath Niwas, Ramana, Satya, Dasharathan, Sharan, Aadhav and Balasaravanan. Kerala attackers Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Unni Mukundam, Arjun Nandakumar, Indrajit Sukumaran, Siddharath Menon, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Shafeeq Rahman, Vivek Gopan, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Nikhil K Menon, Prajod Kalabhavan, Antony Pepe, Jean Paul Lal, Sanju Shivaram, Siju Wilson and Prashanth Alexander. Punjab the Sher Sonu Sood, Jimmy Shergil, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jassie Gill, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharoud, Gulzar Chahar, Babbal Rai, Aryaman Sapru, Navraj Hans, Yuvraj Hans, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa and Harmeet Singh . Telugu warriors Akhil Akkineni, Sachin Joshi, Ashvin Babu, Dharam, Aadarsh, Nanda Kishore, Nikhil, Raghu, Samrat, Taraka Ratna, Tarun, Vishwa, Prince, Sushanth, Khayyum and Harish.

