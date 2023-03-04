Tara Norris, the rare American in big cricket





An American cricketer in the Womens Premier League? If you thought that was unlikely, you’re not alone. Tara Norris too. So she was in for a surprise when she was bought by Delhi Capitals. My expectations were a bit low to be honest and of course I wouldn’t put my name on the hat like many players, said a beaming Norris. The Hindu. I was really proud to be selected and I represent not only the United States, but all associated countries. A good idea The 24-year-old left back was the only Associated Nations player interested in the franchises up for auction, despite the rule that in addition to the four foreign players, a player from such country could also be added to the eleven. I think it’s a really good idea, and I hope the franchises catch on and more Associate players get the chance, she said. Norris, who already has experience playing in England’s The Hundred, believes the WPL can get even bigger. I enjoyed my experience at The Hundred, playing for the Southern Braves for the past several years, she said. Now I look forward to seeing how the WPL plays out. I think its influence will not only be on women’s cricket, but all women’s sports. She is delighted to have become part of Capitals. We have some incredibly good internationals and some good young players, like Titas Sadhu, who is back after helping India win the Under-19 World Cup, said Philadelphia-born Norris, who was drawn to cricket after her father’s job brought her to England. . One of her favorite cricketers as a young girl was MS Dhoni. She is a fan of Virat Kohli, Stuart Broad, Sam Curran, Jemimah Rodrigues, her teammate at Capitals, and Smriti Mandhana. I’ve never seen anyone time the ball as well as Smriti, she said.

