College football rule changes, including running the clock in first place, are coming with the goal of shortening games
The NCAA Football Rules Committee announced Friday that it has approved several rules designed to speed up college football games in an effort to control the flow of play and provide more consistency for in-game management. Once approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel in April, the rules will be implemented for the 2023 season, with the committee monitoring how they affect play, specifically the number of plays played in each game.
The biggest change concerns the first downs. Currently, the clock stops on first downs until the ball is spotted by officials. The new rule keeps the clock running on the first downs, except during the last 2 minutes of the second and fourth quarters. This will mimic the current rule in the NFL.
Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports be on it last month that the model college football currently uses has been around since 1968.
“This rule change is a small step designed to reduce overall playing time and gives us some time to assess the impact of the change,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart, co-chair of the committee.
Among the other rule changes, the committee initially approved:
- No Consecutive Timeouts: This especially affects field goal attempts when opposing coaches call multiple timeouts to “freeze the kicker”.
- Untimed Penalties: Rule violations that occur with no time on the clock in the first and third quarters carry over to the next quarter, limiting “untimed downs” to the end of halves.
- Replay Adjustments: During games where there is no replay official in the booth, on-field officials have an optional replay in which they can use available video after a coach’s challenge.
The commission has also clarified a number of current rules. Drones are not allowed over the playing surface or team area when teams are on the field, and teams cannot warm up for the second half until the field is cleared.
The panel will vote on April 20 to officially implement these rules.
