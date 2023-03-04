Daniil Medvedev beats Novak Djokovic in Dubai | ATP tour





Daniil Medvedev clinched his third consecutive tour-level title on Friday as he ended Novak Djokovic’s perfect start to the season at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. In the 14th chapter of their rivalry, Medvedev was locked in from ball one and triumphed 6-4, 6-4 to extend his winning streak to 13 games. The third seed was deep behind the baseline to accommodate Djokovic’s ball attack. Medvedev made only 12 unforced errors compared to Djokovic’s 38 and he was quick down the field chasing down some drop shots only to advance after an hour and 35 minutes. “When you play against Novak, you just have to do your best,” said Medvedev. “I actually hope he doesn’t play his best on the day because when he plays his best he has 22 Grand Slams, so even if you play your best it’s going to be hard, not sure if you win. “I played at a higher level than him today. In the second set I didn’t concede a single break point, but there were so many 30/30 games. But I managed to keep my cool and I’m happy to be in tomorrow’s final standing.” The 27-year-old won tour-level titles in Rotterdam and Doha in February. He will aim to earn his 18th title at tour level and 17th on hard court when he takes on Andrey Rublev in Saturday’s championship game. Top 5: Win-Loss Record 2023 Medvedev ended Djokovic’s bid to become the first man to complete the Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969, when he defeated the Serb in the 2021 US Open final. But the top seed entered the match at the ATP 500 in Dubai after four straight wins against Medvedev. However, he was unable to make five and improve on his 15-0 start to the season, with world No. 7 Medvedev limiting errors and winning the longer exchanges to improve to 5-9 in their ATP Head2Head match. series. You may also like: A love letter to tennis: Daniil Medvedev Djokovic struggled to find a consistent rhythm against Medvedev. He served and volleyed in the first set to pressure Medvedev’s deep position on the court, but struggled to successfully execute the play. He then threw it all to Medvedev upon return in the second set, attacking with aggression and depth. However, he was unable to punch through the third seed, who acted like a brick wall. Medvedev, who is making his third appearance in Dubai, has yet to drop a set this week, also defeating Matteo Arnaldi, Alexander Bublik and Borna Coric. Djokovic was chasing his sixth title in Dubai, having lifted the trophy in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2020.

