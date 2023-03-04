Minnetonka defeats Chanhassen in double OT in Section 2AA boys hockey final





Alex Lunski led the Chanhassen boys’ hockey team in goals scored as a freshman. Now a junior with Minnetonka, he kept former teammates from their final goal. Lunski buried the game winner in the second overtime and secured a 2-1 victory in the Class 2A, Section 2 championship game at the sold-out Braemar Arena in Edina. The win sends the Skippers into next week’s state tournament on a 17-game winning streak. “Jack Sand was behind their net and I came forward,” said Lunski. “He gave me the pass through the back door and I just shot it in. Both goalkeepers tonight are very good, so I thought the last goal would be scored in front of the net.” Lunski’s goal, after 2 minutes and 12 seconds of the second overtime, was his eleventh of the season. He transferred to Minnetonka as a sophomore last season. “He gives us three balanced lines that can play against anyone,” said Minnetonka coach Sean Goldsworthy. “He gives us an extra advantage late in the game, and that’s what happened tonight. I said to that line, ‘You’re going to be the line that cashes tonight,’ and they did.” Luke Garry of The Skippers tied the game 1-1 at 12:18 of the third period with his 13th goal of the season, this on the power play. The second-seeded Skippers (26-2) went 0-for-4 on the power play in their 4-1 loss on December 10 at Chanhassen. “That was ages ago,” Goldsworthy said. “Our line-up is completely different.” Two scoreless periods, largely co-written by Minnetonka goaltender Kaizer Nelson and his Chanhassen counterpart Kam Hendrickson, gave way to a goal from each team in the third. Top seed Chanhassen (24-4) took the first lead in the first section final in program history. Junior striker Micah Saxon took advantage of a lucky bounce off the endboards to score his second goal of the season. Saxon had replaced Tyler Smith on the top line in the first two rounds of the playoffs following the latter’s upper body injury. But Smith played on Thursday. He was cleared of a broken collarbone just nine days after surgery on February 18 during the regular season finale. “He’s a huge boost in terms of his personality and character,” said Chanhassen coach Sean Bloomfield. “He’s just a warrior.” Both coaches agreed that Thursday’s game marked an unfortunate end for one of the two teams ranked among the best in the state. “I thought it was a draw,” said Bloomfield. “There were times when they were better; there were times when we were better. That’s what you want from a good hockey game.”

