Nick Saban questions SEC’s 3 permanent opponents proposed for Alabama’s 2024 football schedule





Change is on the horizon for the SEC schedule with Texas and Oklahoma joining in 2024, but what the change will look like remains to be determined. If it’s a nine-game format with three permanent opponents and six rotating ones, Alabama football coach Nick Saban told Sports Illustrated this week that his team would face Tennessee, Auburn and LSU. I’ve always been in favor of playing more (conference) games, Saban said. But if you play more games, I think you should get the three regulars (opponents) right. They give us Tennessee, Auburn and LSU. I don’t know how they come to that (decision). Sports Illustrated wrote that Saban is seeking “more balance and equality than what has been suggested by league managers in a nine-game model.” According to Saban, the SEC uses a 10-year success benchmark to determine permanent opponents. They said they did whatever for 10 years, Saban said. Well, some of those years Tennessee wasn’t as good as they were in the previous 10 years, but now they are as good as they used to be for those 10 years. ROASTING:Alabama football made changes to contracts years ago to allow flexible scheduling. Here’s how TOMMY RIES:In Tommy Rees, Alabama football adds OC wishing he had pulled guard instead of quarterback Saban noted that two of the three teams are “in the top 10” and the other “is in the top 10 a lot”. “Look historically over a 25-year history, and the top three teams in the East are Georgia, Tennessee and Florida,” Saban said. “You look at 25 years historically, Alabama, LSU and Auburn are the top three teams in the West. So we played against all of them. Saban has been an advocate for more conference games and he has also advocated for more Power 5 games in college football. Alabama schedule supports that. His problem is the balance in the quality of the three permanent adversaries each program faces, if that’s the format the SEC chooses. Also discussed is a format of eight matches with one regular opponent and seven alternate opponents. They did it alone (the success metric) for 10 years, Saban said. Now you have name, image and likeness, which changes that whole dynamic, because it’s who has the most money to pay players, until they change the rules. I like to play more SEC games. I think it’s good for the game and good for the fans. I think they have a better chance of getting the parity right by doing the eight games. I’m talking about the balance of who has who. This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Nick Saban questions proposed permanent SEC opponents

