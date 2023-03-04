Demons hockey goaltenders play a major role in this season’s state championship run

Glenwood Springs goaltenders, from left, Jeremiah Swenson, Marek Senn and Catcher Davis face a net at the Glenwood Springs Ice Rink on Wednesday.

Ray K. Erku/Glenwood Springs report independently

Roaring Fork Valley hockey fans should adore the ice they skate on. Their invaluable efforts are a big reason why Glenwood Springs High School is one win away from the Class 4A state championship.

We weren’t talking about the dirty dangles. We weren’t talking about the blue line snipers. We were talking about the bullet stoppers.

Throughout the 2022-2023 season, Demons netminders Jeremiah Swenson and Marek Senn have remained stingy, to put it simply. A junior, Senn collected 10 wins and only one loss in the regular season. Swenson, a senior, went 6-3.

Combined, these two goaltenders allowed just 38 goals on 468 shots at the net and three shutouts all through the regular season as the Demons finished the campaign 16-4.

Personally, I think (Swenson) and I have been the best two throughout my career, especially in the Mountain League, maybe even 4A, Senn said during Wednesday practice at Glenwood. But we’ve had a really solid year.

Senn then picked up a win in the net during Tuesday’s 7-2 quarterfinal over Liberty. The No. 1-ranked Demons now play the No. 4-ranked Colorado Academy (16-4) at Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena on Saturday.

If Glenwood wins this semifinal, they will gear up for Tuesday’s 4A Championship on the home ice of Magness Arena University of Denver.

This is probably going to be the biggest game of my life, Senn said. I’m super excited, super nervous. But this is going to be fun, I already know that.

Glenwood’s season has been anything but normal which has led to this point. Aspen’s varsity program decided not to play based on a lack of numbers and Downvalley ended up with nothing short of fantastic talent as a result. In fact, Glenwood’s leading scorer right now is Aspen High School senior Ryder Rondeau, who has already scored 28 points on 13 goals and 15 assists. Swenson also attends Aspen High School.

Things got even more interesting when Friday’s playoff game was held at the Aspen Recreation Center and, as the crowd stomped in the stands, everyone was excited for both Aspen and Glenwood kids.

It was going to be a bit of a weird sense of rivalry, Senn said. But I think we definitely have our mojo for the first few practices and are really really well connected.

Glenwood’s first-year goaltender, Catcher Davis, said this Roaring Fork solidarity helped the win. More than that, as the youngest of the three goalkeepers, Davis said it was helpful to see Senn and Swenson play because it was very helpful to my game.

Freshman goaltender Catcher Davis keeps his eyes on a puck coming his way.

Ray K. Erku/Glenwood Springs report independently

I like how fast they can move and I like their glove work, he said. It’s definitely something I want to improve on.

This immediacy of the camaraderie between Aspen and Glenwood is what Swensen will remember most. This includes an overnight trip to a game and hanging out in the hotel room with his teammates, he said.

But now that the time has come and Glenwood is one win away from the big cheese, the senior netminder, who almost didn’t play this season because he tore his ACL in 2022, is focused on one thing and one thing only Saturday.

It’s like any other game, Swenson said. You want to hold back your nerves and trust your teammates to do their job. Everything will go smoothly from there.

I’m just ready to play and move on to the next round.

Glenwood goalie coach Alex Parrish said his players had a great performance between the posts during a given match and called them a team within a team.

It doesn’t matter who’s in the net, it doesn’t matter who gets the start for a big game, they support each other, he said. They sit next to each other in the locker room, discussing what the other keeper sees from the bench or from another vantage point.

It’s been a big part of the success.

Parrish said he is very confident going into the semifinals on Saturday against Colorado Academy, a team the Demons beat 3-2 earlier this season. Senn was in that game and stopped 22 shots.

Glenwood junior goaltender Marek Senn defends the crease during Wednesday practice.

Ray K. Erku/Glenwood Springs report independently

However, the stats and wins aren’t the most important aspect Parrish wants his kids to take with him this season.

Instead of?

Enjoy it, he said. The success they had was evident looking back on the very first week of practice and where everyone was there was a lot of hype. Everyone was so excited and they worked hard all winter.

So just enjoy the process and the ride and the journey they’ve had to get to where they are today.

If Glenwood wins on Saturday, they will play the winner of the No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain vs. No. 2 Steamboat Springs Semifinal for the 4A State Championship. The Demons have both beat and lost to those two teams in the regular season.

Senn said the demons are putting 110% into every workout, every shift and every game right now. And about how the goaltenders will continue to keep pucks out of the net, Senn, inspired by National Hockey League greats like Patrick Roy and Marc-Andr Fleury, said: A magician never tells his tricks.

This is the best season I’ve ever had. It’s very nice, he said. These guys are some of my best friends.

[email protected]