result, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon eight wickets, umpire, Steve Smith

An under-staffed Australia have stepped up without captain Pat Cummins to take a nine-wicket break over India in the third Test at Indore.

It was a stunning result for India, who have lost just two Tests at home in the last decade and won 36 games in that span.

The win at Indore was also Australia’s first Test victory in India since the opening match of the 2017 series and guarantees qualification for the World Test Championship.

Steve Smith, meanwhile, impressed under pressure as he became the first Australian captain to win test matches in India on multiple tours.

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne kept their nerve on a viciously spinning Indore pitch with the series now 2-1 to the hosts with one game remaining.

Labuschagne finished on 28 not out and Head on 49, having lost opener Usman Khawaja to only the second ball of the day.

MATCH CENTER: India vs Australia third test scorecard, statistics

Look at Australia’s Tour of India. Every Test & ODI live & ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> AMarnus Labuschagne (L) shakes hands with Travis Head (R) after Australia’s victory. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN/AFP) Source: AFP

It’s incredible what happens when you show that attitude and intent, Matthew Hayden said in commentary.

That adjustment in mindset and within two overs (there are) 20 runs (s) pop. This is really, really good hitting.

Travis Head almost should have been chosen number one. Last summer he was brilliant. Now he shows you exactly why you choose him. To come here for a big tour and not get singled out. Ridiculous.

Indian cricket icon Ravi Shastri said Australia’s resounding victory in the third test could be just the confidence the team needed after the disastrous collapse in Delhi.

There will be a sense of faith in that locker room with one more test to go, Shastri said in commentary.

The stubborn win secured Australia a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship in June at The Oval. India is sure of a place in the final if they win the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

I just tried to take it one step at a time, Head said.

We’ve seen throughout the series that with the wickets, the quality of bowling, anything can happen.

So we just tried to take it ball by ball. It’s just fun to contribute.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> ‘I thought you were sent home…’ | 00:31

In a low-scoring and frenetic encounter, Australia bowled India for 109 on the first day with spinner Matthew Kuhnemann giving the hosts a taste of their own medicine with five wickets.

In reply, Australia got off to a solid start before collapsing to 197 all out before lunch on day two, their last six wickets tumbling for just 11 runs.

Eight wickets to spinner Nathan Lyon saw India bundled for 163 in their second innings to set a victory target of 76.

Australia got off to the worst start with first innings hero Khawaja coming off the second ball of the day.

The lead-off hitter pushed Ravichandran Ashwin to keeper Srikar Bharat for a duck.

A stunned Khawaja, looking extremely confident in the first innings, reviewed the decision, but the dismissal was upheld – to the cheers of the boisterous Indore crowd.

Virat Kohli was convinced he had caught the gum-chewing Labuschagne, the number one Test batsman in the world, slipping from Ashwin in the seventh over, but India’s assessment was unsuccessful.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Lyon leaves 8 WICKETS in his wake! | 02:00 am

After 45 minutes Labuschagne and Head switched gears.

Head launched Ashwin for a six over mid-on and the next over drilled Ravindra Jadeja into the ground for a four as the shackles came loose.

Labuschagne also got red-handed hitting Jadeja for a four and deflecting a short Ashwin delivery on a half-volley for another four to bring a rare Australian win in India into sight.

A flurry of more boundaries quickly narrowed the deficit, calming nerves in the Australian dressing room and silencing the home crowd.

It is only the third time India – who have won their last 15 home series – have lost a home game in the last decade.