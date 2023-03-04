Emerson: The SEC’s football schedule is getting harder for everyone. Get in line, Nick Saban

It’s been three decades since the SEC added another game to its football schedule. At the time, with the expansion to a dozen teams, it was from seven to eight games, and then Commissioner Roy Kramer often recounts how many of his football coaches were against it: all of them.

There is more support this time around as the SEC nears agreement on a nine-game schedule. Nick Saban wouldn’t even mind playing 10. Or all. But the particulars now trip him up, like he told SI.com this week:

They give us Tennessee, Auburn and LSU. I don’t know how they got there. We have three teams and two of them are in the top 10 and the other is in the top 10 a lot.

A few things to unpack here.

First, Saban brings some news by revealing that LSU would be Alabama’s third annual opponent. Auburn and Tennessee were obvious, and LSU makes sense in terms of a recent rivalry, but Mississippi State is closer (about 90 minutes west) and a longer running matchup. Maybe Saban is working with the refs, trying to get the third team demoted from LSU to Mississippi State, or possibly to Sewanee. Or, more likely, Saban doesn’t have as much power at the SEC office as people think he has, this is basically a foregone conclusion and he’s just venting.

Subsequently, Sabans’ comments are the ultimate compliment to Tennessee, which after a very good year is now apparently firmly nationally relevant again. Or maybe we should see it. That just goes to show how careful everyone has to be when judging the scheme’s setup by quality of opponents: that can be quite cyclical. History, tradition and geography are safer criteria to rely on.

In addition, the SEC can simply revisit the three regular opponents after a four-year cycle. Hence the need to stop seeing them as permanent adversaries. Nothing is permanent in the SEC except fans who know their team is the only one that doesn’t cheat, and coaches who complain about schedules.

Finally and this coming from someone who has spent an inordinate amount of time thinking about the regular opponents, it’s a bit of an over the top exercise. Nice to talk about. But in the end, Saban is in the same boat as all of his coaches: The nine-game schedule and format will be great for the SEC, and good for college football, and make life much, much harder for the coaches.

Start with the current flag bearer: Georgia, the two-time defending champion, has on paper the easiest schedule in college football history this season, the last with divisions. From 2024 the road will become much more difficult. No more annual games against Vanderbilt, Missouri and Kentucky, no more playing six out of eight games each year against what had been the weaker division for the past 10 to 15 years. This is not to say that Georgia’s success is a product of that schedule, otherwise it would have come to light in the postseason. (Kirby Smart is 5-1 in College Football Playoff games, and that one was very close.) But Georgia has also clearly had an easier path to the SEC Championship, and now it will face all those tougher teams from the West at least twice every four years.

That point is key for everyone. As much kvetching as there is about the three regular opponents, in this format everyone plays the rest of the conference at least twice every four years. Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, et al., will all see each other essentially once every two years. Everyone will have to play at LSU in Death Valley once every four years. But LSU will also have to go to Sanford Stadium, Neyland Stadium and the Swamp, as well as visit the nice folks in Austin and Norman at least once in a US presidential term. The top level teams will be no strangers to each other and will likely spend a lot of time beating each other up.

Not that the rest of the conference gets off the ground easily. Many of them didn’t want to move up in the first place after eight games, Kentucky being the most vociferous. A good compromise might be that in exchange for going to nine, those schools draw each other against the regular opponents. Maybe that will happen now that the state of Mississippi doesn’t have Alabama as an opponent, assuming that holds up.

It would work for television, especially if the SEC, in an effort to get ESPN to stake more in an amended contract, can offer annual Alabama-LSU, Oklahoma-Florida, etc. matchups. Because yes, a lot of this is made for television. That’s what pays a large portion of the bills.

But it is also done for the fans. Real. After too many years attached to the outdated concept of divisions, the SEC (like most conferences) is dropping them so the schedules get better. And by better, that means harder, just in time for the expanded CFP to provide some margin of error.

Good for the fans, good for the conference, not so good for the coaches. But they will live.

(Top photo: Donald Page/Getty Images)