Novak Djokovic hopes for a miracle with Indian Wells Days Away

Novak Djokovic, who last won the Australian Open with a three-centimeter tear in his hamstring, is back on the tennis court this week, making his way through the court at the Dubai Championships until Daniil Medvedev stopped him in the semifinals on Friday .

But as the tennis calendar gets serious again, with two of the most important tournaments outside of the Grand Slams scheduled for later this month in California and Miami, the Djokovic train seems destined to grind to a halt.

Djokovic, once again the world No. 1 player in men’s singles, is eager to play next week at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, and later this month at the Miami Open. In recent weeks, he has asked for an exemption from the rule that people who are not permanent residents of the United States are not allowed to enter the country if they have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Much to the dismay of Djokovic and some of the biggest names in the sport, things are not going well, and time is running out for Djokovic to pull out of the tournament before his inability to play leaves a giant hole in the upper quadrant of the bracket .