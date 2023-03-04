Manika Batra, aided by Aman Balgu, on the road to recovery

After sparking several controversies in the aftermath of the Tokyo Olympics and being in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, Manika Batra’s career went downhill in August 2022.

The lanky paddler had become India’s athlete of the 2018 Commonwealth Games last year and returned medalless from Birmingham last year. She did not reach the table tennis singles final of the National Games that followed in September.

Indian sports fans and connoisseurs, including the table tennis association, began to whisper whether she had hit rock bottom.

While moving her base from Pune to Mumbai towards the end of 2021, Manika teamed up with German coach Chris Pfeiffer who is in the running to become India’s head coach. But the combination just didn’t click.

I was with Chris, but somehow it didn’t click. We worked together for a few months, but we just didn’t get along and that reflected in my game, so I had to change. We both realized it and that’s how I got in touch with Aman, says Manika at the WTT Star Contender Goa 2023 where she stunned World No. 14 Adriana Diaz in the round of 32 before succumbing to World No. 20 Qian Tianyin in the pre -quarter final.

That was when she called old friend Aman Balgu, a former age-group international from Mumbai who now runs a successful academy in Hyderabad, seeking help. At first, Aman, who now oversees the training programs of his childhood friend Sanil Shetty and wife Reeth Rishya, was a little hesitant.

I told her I was used to sharpening young people’s skills and working with Sanil and Reeth, but I had never worked with such a top paddler, Aman reveals.

We decided to try a short stint just before the Asian Cup and once it worked we have been working together ever since.

The Asian Cup in November saw Manika turn the tide in a signature Manika-esque unexpected way. She became India’s first-ever medalist at the Asian Cup, thanks to her participation in the semifinals.

Since then, she has continued to take small steps to improve her world rankings. After reaching her career high of No. 33 in January, she now ranks at No. 34.

For the past four months, Manika has been commuting between Mumbai, her base since late 2021, and Hyderabad. In Mumbai she trains with her Belarusian sparring partner Kiril Barabanov, while in Hyderabad she follows a training program devised by Aman.

Just before the Asian Cup I started to receive guidance from Aman. Of course, there are a few technical nuances we’ve worked on, but in themselves there’s no major change, says Manika. But the confidence level is different now. He likes to motivate, so that made me believe that I can beat any player now.

Aman emphasizes that creating a happy environment has been key to Manika’s success and praises Manika for her ability to think quickly even during the games. There are times when we’ve strategized leading up to a game, but she’s such a spontaneous player that her ability to change the plan during a game really makes her stand out.

Despite losing to Tianyin, whom she beat last year at the Star Contender event in Doha, Manika is happy with the past week and the first few months. But she’s not content with breaking into the top 30 in the world.

I’ve set my sights on breaking into the top 20 this year and will continue to work hard to achieve that goal, she says.

If she can put words into action, Aman Balgu – her third personal coach in four years – will remain with her for a long time to come.