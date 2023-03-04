Florida Men’s Tennis Drops SEC Opener to Mississippi State – ESPN 98.1 FM





The No. 19 Florida Gators men’s tennis team was defeated 5–2 by the No. 18 Mississippi state Thursday afternoon. The rematch of the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship game in the Gainesville area saw the Bulldogs tie even the season series at 1-1. Final from Starkville. Presented by @Wells Fargo pic.twitter.com/6mAa6amvf9 — Gators Men’s Tennis (@GatorsMTN) March 3, 2023 Florida drops colon After both teams were brought in by bad weather, Mississippi State was able to secure the double point. Despite dropping the first doubles match after losing on court two, Jonah Braswell and Lukas Grief won on court three. With all eyes on lane one to determine the double point, the duo of #31 Will Grant and Axel Nefve failed to convert and the Bulldogs went up 1-0. Doubles update: Jonah & Lukas win on court three, but soon after MSU earns the dubs point. #31 Grant/Nefve, 3-6

Braswell/Greif, 7-5 UF 0, MSU 1#GoGators — Gators Men’s Tennis (@GatorsMTN) March 2, 2023 Gators wrestle in singles No. 83 Nate Bonetto was the first to fall after losing 6-2, 6-2 at court three to MSU’s No. 113 Carles Hernandez. Shortly after trailing 2-0, Florida managed to make it 2-1. Junior Will Grant rushed through an easy first set and battled in a tiebreak to secure the second by beating No. 107 Petar Jovanovic 6-3, 7-6(1). Singles Update: Back in one! CMON @0xwillgrant 1 #109 Axel Nefve 7-5, 4-5

#73 will grant, 6-3, 7-6 (1)

4 #79 Jonah Braswell 7-5, 2-3

5 Lucas Greif 4-6, 3-5

6 Olek Orlikowski 7-6 (3), 5-5 UF 1, MSU 2#GoGators pic.twitter.com/rktBa5Tp06 — Gators Men’s Tennis (@GatorsMTN) March 2, 2023 Lukas Grief was also defeated in straight sets on court five, but the Gators responded. After Grief’s 6-4, 6-3 defeat, Olek Orlikowski ended a battle on court six. In a long first set he took the tiebreak, but the match seemed to be heading for three sets. The freshman found himself 4-0 down in the second set, but came back to send the set to a tiebreaker. The native of Poland would retire the tiebreaker to win 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1). Singles Update: That’s one. Big O comes through! 1 #109 Axel Nefve 7-5, 4-6, 1-1

4 #79 Jonah Braswell 7-5, 4-5

Olek Orlikowski, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1) UF2, MSU3#GoGators pic.twitter.com/6xKycHn75C — Gators Men’s Tennis (@GatorsMTN) March 2, 2023 Jonah Braswell was in a three-setter, but had to retire due to an injury. On the first court, Notre Dame graduate Axel Nefve also fought in a third set, but ultimately came up short. Despite the resilience of the Orange and Blue, they came up short against Mississippi State on the indoor courts. Next For Florida men’s tennis The No. 19 Gators will continue SEC play on Saturday when they face LSU.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wruf.com/headlines/2023/03/03/florida-mens-tennis-drops-sec-opener-to-mississippi-state/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos