



The top two seed in the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) will compete for the right to take home the Tony Mariano Cup as the eleventh Norwich University Women’s Ice Hockey team will travel to the ninth Elmira College. Playoff runs Both teams took similar paths on their way to the championship game. In the first round, the Cadets settled things by knocking out seventh-seeded Johnson & Wales 5–0 on a freshman three-point effort. Olivia Boyer (Saint Paul, Min.) along with a goal and an assist each Ingrid Holstad-Berge (Stavanger, Norway) And Rylie McIntyre (Brunswick, Maine). That line would be on the scoresheet again early in the third period of the second-round encounter with Southern Maine to tie the game. Later on, Ally Lagoon (Barre, Vt.) would bury the winner of the game, allowing Norwich to progress to the title game. On the Soaring Eagles side, they beat eighth-seeded Salem State 59-9 en route to a 7-0 quarterfinal victory with two goals from Mary McCafferty and two assists each from Madi Morton and Morgan Mordini. Like Norwich, Elmira were 3–2 down at the second break in their semi-final with William Smith before Mordini equalized the game before the seven-minute mark. Six minutes later, Mordini would provide the first assist on Holley Riva’s eventual winning goal. This season’s gatherings This will be the fourth meeting between the two powerhouse programs this season, with the Soaring Eagles taking two out of three so far. The first meeting took place in the consolation game of the 12e Annual East-West Classic on December 11 which was a decisive 6-0 Cadet win after two goals from Boyer and Melian Reynolds (Sherbrooke, Que.) in addition to three McIntyre assists and multipoint games from Ally Lagoon And Taylor Giroard (Burlington, MA). The second meeting came as the two sides resumed conference play after the holiday on January 6 at Elmira, which was a 3–2 victory for the home side courtesy of a power play goal from Emma Bradbury early in the third period. In the most recent meeting, the Soaring Eagles won 3-1 at the Kreitzberg Arena on February 11 after two goals and an assist from Morgan Mordini. Band story #11 Norwich Statistical category #9 Elmira 18-7-2 (14-2-2 NEHC) File 21-5-0 (17-0-0 NEHC) 4.3 Goals for per match 3.8 1.5 Goals against per game 1.5 22.2% Power Game % 18.8% 83.9% Penal Murder % 86.4% .926 Team saving rate .911 Leaders of Norwich Boyer’s Cadet’s third line with Holstad-Berge and McIntyre in the middle has accounted for five of Norwich’s seven total goals scored in the postseason. Holstad-Berge currently has a streak of three game points and eight points in the last nine games. The depth of production has been essential to Norwich’s success and complements their powerful attack powered by Ann-Frederick Guay (St-Lambert-de-Lauzon, Que.) And Micah the Baptist (Ottawa, op.). Norwich in the NCAA rankings Guay: 1.00 assists/game, 4e1.7 points/game, 4e4 winning goals, 12 drawse Baptiste: .85 goals/game, 11e8 Power Play goals, 3ed2 short goals, 10 drawe Team: 115 goals, 6e, 8e Score margin, 17e ranked Powerplay percentage Elmira leaders Mordini’s four points in Elmira’s two playoff games cemented her position as the scoring leader of the Soaring Eagles with 13 goals, 18 assists for 31 points in 25 games, earning her a spot on the All-Conference Second Team. She is one of nine Elmira players to earn All-Conference honors, a list topped by Rookie of the Year Emma Bradbury and First-Team blueliner Madi Morton. Keeping Junior Leocadia Clark (Ode, Vt.) has carried the goaltending burden for the cadets. Clark is second in the NEHC in Goals Against Average (1.68), and fourth in Save Percentage (.925), while also tied for fifth in Division III with her seven shutouts. On the flip side for the Soaring Eagles is sophomore Leonie Kuehberger who leads the conference in Goals Against Average (1.36), ranks fifth in Save Percentage (.922), while also tying Clark in shutouts (7). These two rivals are set to battle at the Murray Athletic Center in Horseheads, NY, with the puck drop scheduled for 3 p.m.

