Michael Vaughan: Yorkshire cricket racism hearing is ‘appalling looking for game’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is the only person designated by the ECB to attend the hearing

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says the disciplinary hearing into allegations of racism in Yorkshire is a “terrible look” for cricket.

Vaughan is accused of telling Azeem Rafiq and three other Asian players in Yorkshire “there are too many, we need to talk about that” before a T20 match in 2009.

Vaughan has “completely and categorically” denied the accusation — and did so again when he testified for the first time at the court hearing on Friday.

However, the former Yorkshire captain, who retired in 2009, has issued an apology “disgusting” historical tweets which were first brought to his attention in a 2021 BBC interview.

Jane Mulcahy KC, the lawyer for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who has brought the charges against Vaughan, suggested that the “tweets are remarkably similar to the allegation” – which Vaughan denied.

Vaughan, 48, was critical of the two-and-a-half year process, saying he met Rafiq in November 2021 because “the whole situation was getting out of hand”.

During that meeting, Vaughan said he apologized to Rafiq for the pain the former spinner suffered in Yorkshire – but did not accept that he made the alleged comment.

Vaughan reiterated that denial on Friday, saying, “I can’t apologize for anything I don’t remember saying.”

Rafiq said on Thursday that Vaughan’s actions after their meeting had left him feeling “naive”.

“It hasn’t been easy for anyone,” Vaughan said during cross-examination by Mulcahy.

“This is not the proper process to deal with word-to-word comments from 14 years ago.

“Ex-teammates fighting it out over rumors is a terrible view of the game and a really bad view of how cricket has handled this situation.”

Vaughan makes ‘Question of Sport’ joke during hearing

Before this week’s hearings, Yorkshire had pleaded guilty to four amended ECB charges, including the county accepting they failed to address the “systemic use of racist or discriminatory language” at the club over an extended period, including Rafiq’s career. .

Vaughan’s former teammate, former Yorkshire and England bowler Matthew Hooggard has admitted to using a racist slur in reference to Pakistani heritage and another racist term offensive in South Africa while at the club.

Vaughan repeatedly denied hearing such racist slurs in Yorkshire.

When asked to confirm details of how many years he had played alongside Hoggard for both Yorkshire and England, Vaughan joked: “It’s like a matter of sport, this.”

The former batsman, who took up his job as a BBC pundit after retiring in 2009, said he had a “very clear mind” about the game in question against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on June 22, 2009.

He said he “knows” that he did not make the alleged remark to Rafiq, Adil Rashid, Ajmal Shahzad and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan because he was “proud” that it was the first time four Asian players had played for the first time. were on the same side. Yorkshire and it was a sign of how far the county had come.

English spinner Rashid and former Yorkshire and Pakistan bowler Naved-ul-Hasan have confirmed Rafiq’s claim.

The fourth player in the group, former England bowler Shahzad, has said he has no memory of it.

Vaughan agreed that the alleged comment was unacceptable and racist, but insisted he did not say it, in part because it would have damaged his teammates’ morale and possibly their performance.

“I make sure people are loved,” added Vaughan.

Vaughan also denied saying the alleged comment in jest.

When Mulcahy brought up some of Vaughan’s historic tweets – some of which included references to foreign call center workers and the number of Englishmen living in London – he agreed that they would be offensive to Rafiq.

He said he participated in one online diversity course external link while working in Australia for the 2021-22 Ashes because he “wanted to be a leader in the game”.

Rafiq accused of playing ‘race card’

Azeem Rafiq testified at this week’s hearing

Rafiq was accused of saying he was willing to use the “race card” for personal gain by Matthew Wood, who was his personal development manager at the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA).

In his testimony, Wood claimed that Rafiq said he would “hit them with the race card” if Yorkshire did not offer him a new contract at a meeting in August 2018.

Wood also claimed that Rafiq “used to be Asian” in order to get a place on an ECB coaching course despite missing the deadline.

Mulcahy said Wood did not include the ‘race card’ claim in his first interview with the original Yorkshire inquiry because “Rafiq did not play the race card”.

Rafiq’s testimony also said that Wood’s claim about the coaching course discussion was “odd to make.”

Wood said he didn’t mention it because “it was such a volatile” situation, but he then called the law firm to relay the “race card” points and also told the PCA about the comments.

Mulcahy asked why Wood went “behind” Rafiq’s back and suggested that he “do his best” to support Vaughan in this proceeding “no matter what”.

Wood said he disagreed and that he was “not on anyone’s side”.

ECB defends research

Witnesses called on Friday included Meena Botros, the ECB’s director of legal affairs and integrity, who led the governing body’s investigation into the allegations against Yorkshire.

Vaughan’s lawyer, Christopher Stoner KC, criticized the ECB’s handling of the inquiry and questioned why it did not speak to all those present in and around the Yorkshire team when Vaughan allegedly made the “you” remark in 2009 .

Stoner asked why the ECB did not speak to the two umpires that day, the Sky cameraman who recorded the meeting and some of the other Yorkshire players on the team.

Botros said “no one has suggested the referees were close enough to hear it” and Sky footage showed they were “not close to the group”.

He added that there was also “no suggestion” that the cameraman heard it, and it was “assumed he would have had headphones on”.

Botros said they were “unable” to get contact details from some players and others either did not want to participate or had made their position “very clear”.

He added that he “wasn’t aware” of Vaughan’s legal team pursuing these lines of inquiry, saying, “If you think it’s such an important point then maybe that’s been taken up.”

The hearing lasts until March 9.

The panel has yet to hear the ECB’s cases against former Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale and ex-bowling coach Richard Pyrah. both withdrawn from the process.