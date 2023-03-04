Head football coach Chip Kelly signs contract extension through 2027









Scott Chandler Chip Kelly (Photo: Scott Chandler) Football

March 03, 2023

THE ANGELS Chip Kelly has signed a contract extension to remain head football coach at UCLA through 2027, it was announced today by Martin Jarmond, the Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics. Kelly has led the program to higher winning percentage in each of his five seasons and is coming off a campaign that saw the Bruins rank in the latest AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll (both No. 21) for the first time since 2014. earning a seat in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. “I am excited about our football program led by Coach Kelly and his talented staff,” said Jarmond. “The football program is on the rise, both on the field and in the classroom. Coach Kelly and his staff have done a wonderful job developing young men as evidenced by their academic excellence.” The 2022 team became the first team in program history to average over 500 yards in total offense. It finished fourth in the nation with 503.6, a rate supported by seven 500+ meter exits. It was a balanced effort for UCLA, the only FBS team with 3,463 passing yards and 3,084 rushing yards. The ground attack was particularly powerful, like running back Zach Charbonnet led the attack behind an offensive line unit considered one of the best in the country. The Bruins provided 237.2 rushing yards per game, a mark that ranked sixth nationally and first in the Pac-12. Individually, Charbonnet averaged a conference-best 135.9 rushing yards and an FBS-leading 168.0 all-purpose yards. Under Kelly’s custody, signal the caller Dorian Thompson Robinson etched his name in the UCLA record book. On Thompson-Robinson’s school record, 48 starts as a quarterback, he set new career standards for completions (860), touchdown passes (88), total touchdowns (116), passing yards (10,710), quarterback rushing yards (1,826), and total offense (12,536 yards). The Bruins held teams to 130.3 rushing yards per game. Five opponents fell short of the century mark, with Bowling Green managing just 37 yards on the ground and 161 in total. Six of UCLA’s 2022 regular season counterparts, including the Golden Eagles, participated in bowl games. Edge rusher Laiato Latu who was named the winner of the College Football Comeback Player of the Year Award in his first year since transferring from the University of Washington, recording 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. After a 2021 season in which UCLA finished 8-4, six of its players were selected in the 2022 NFL draft. No other Pac-12 program had selected more than four. At the end of the 2022 NFL regular season, a total of nine Bruins from the 2021 group were on active rosters, exhibition squads, and reserve lists. For his work in the classroom, wide receiver Jack Bobo earned a first-team spot on the 2022 CSC Academic All-America Team. He represents the first Bruin since Chris Joseph in 2007 to receive that honor. Bobo, long snapper Jack Landlord IV linebacker Carson Schwesinger and wide receiver Matt Sykes were previously named on the All-District Team. Kelly’s teams have surpassed the previous program record of 43 UCLA Athletic Director’s Honor Roll members in each of the past nine quarters.

