Andrey Rublev defeats Alexander Zverev in Dubai | ATP tour





Andrey Rublev recorded his first win over Alexander Zverev in his sixth attempt Friday to come within one win of defending his Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title. The second seed, who saved five match points against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina earlier this week, had not yet won a set in his five previous encounters against seventh-seeded German Zverev. However, Rublev turned the script around with a clean performance at the ATP 500 event, saving one set point in the second set to triumph 6-3, 7-6 (9) on his sixth match point after one hour and 58 minutes . “I thought it was going to be a third set. I was mentally preparing for the third set, but I somehow saved a set point,” said Rublev. “I had a few match points, but he played well, but in the end at 9/9 I made a good return and then I said, ‘Okay, let’s try to get here’. I won a crazy rally and I was lucky. It was a super-intensive tiebreak.” Rublev is aiming to become the third repeat champion in Dubai along with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The 25-year-old, who beat Jiri Vesely in last year’s final, will take on third seed Daniil Medvedev in his first championship game of the season. “We are really good friends, we have known each other since 10 or 11 years old. We’ve been together since juniors,” Rublev said of his relationship with Zverev. “He was always like an older brother to me and in all previous games he beat me. When I went out on the track today I thought I had nothing to lose. He always beats me so why be tight. The number 6 in the world arrived in Dubai last week after a disappointing quarter-final in Doha. However, he rediscovered his best form on the hard court tournament and played with confidence against Zverev. Rublev flew out of the blocks and broke in the first game when he took the ball early to force Zverev back. The second seed slid around the baseline to cleanly hit a streak of winners down the line while committing just six unforced errors in the first set. After taking the lead, Rublev continued to play aggressively and demonstrated a good defense, absorbing Zverev’s heavy blow. He squandered a match point on the German’s serve at 5-6 before sealing victory on his sixth match point, having saved a set point at 7/8 in a giant tiebreak. Rublev is chasing his sixth ATP 500 crown and 13th title when he enters his 18th tour-level final on Saturday. Looking ahead to the finals, Rublev is expecting a hard-fought battle against Medvedev, leading their ATP Head2Head 4-2 despite losing the past two matches. “Daniil, he plays very low and flat,” said Rublev. “Daniil is like the one who counterattacks, waits for the right moment. It might be 30 shots.” [a] meeting.” Zverev played in his first semifinal since he injured his right ankle against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros last year. The German has moved up two places to number 14 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings after his run in Dubai.

