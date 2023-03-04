Trade deadline: 10 sharks most likely to be shared





Watch My Sharks Pregame Live Hit! Timo Timo has struck midnight in San Jose, but the trade deadline isn’t over until 12pm PT tomorrow. Here are 10 more San Jose Sharks players I could see move from highly likely to highly unlikely. Vladislav Namestnikov He is the newest San Jose Sharks player, who they brought from Tampa yesterday for Mikey Eyssimont. They are expected to reverse the ongoing UFA tomorrow. Before yesterday, Namestnikov has been traded three times in the last five years, each time for a fourth-round pick if you’re wondering roughly what he’s worth. Nick Bonino Another UFA pending, the two-time Stanley Cup winner is respected in the room and is the master of small things, faceoffs, blocking shots, defending a strong stick. He has also been prolific offensively lately, scoring 10 goals in his last 38 games. James Reimer A UFA pending, he is loved in the locker room and is Mr. Consistent between pipes. He’s not having his best season, but he’s the perfect backup for a struggling team. He’s more than capable of taking the brunt for a few games in a row when your number 1 is injured. Alexander Barbaranov Productive and a good contract, another year after this for $2.5 million AAV. Teams don’t usually trade much for more offensive-minded, one-dimensional forwards, but he’s been good this year. Noah Gregor There are conflicting reports on whether Noah has asked for a trade or not. I’m not sure any contender will want him because he’s not a proven 200 foot player, but someone could take a flyer on him because they like his speed. Gregor denies that he made an exchange request Stephen Lorentz Matt Benning Nico Storm They’re all in the same league as guys who I think exemplify high-competitive Mike Grier hockey, and they’ve all signed multi-year contracts. I think you pay too much to get them, but each would be attractive to a playoff team, that’s the biggest compliment I can give, it’s guys you win with. Kevin Labanc Labanc is more or less the opposite of Barabanov. Productive, one-dimensional, but way too expensive at $4.725 million AAV next year. I don’t think he has much value with that contract. Jonah Gadjovich Kind of my sleeper. He is now hurt, although he is practicing again. He’s only 24 and has a physical component that teams love. There could also be a bit more attack, Jonah’s game has improved a lot this year and he was a former high pick. I know the Canucks didn’t want to part with him last year, they were afraid he would get caught, and that’s what the San Jose Sharks did. Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now Network, plus an ad-free browsing experience.

