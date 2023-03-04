Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who always wants to win

One of my best friends is a huge boxing fan from Essex, so he was the first person I told that I would be interviewing fellow Essexee and boxing legend Eddie Hearn for this column. When he told Eddie that my friend was from Dagenham he replied: Ask him about my father. He knows him. Eddie’s father, Barry Hearn, was involved in the popularization of sports snooker, darts, pool, table tennis, to name a few which are now considered quintessentially British, thanks to his company Matchroom Sport. As we discuss below, Eddie planned to first create his own legacy without his father’s financial help (not that it was offered) and later realized that his talents would be best served in continuing and strengthening the family -heritage.

A few weeks ago, when Eddie was in town for a huge fight at Madison Square Garden between Amanda Serrano and Erika Cruz, we sat down to discuss Hearn’s legacy, the growing Matchroom Sport, the role of style and fashion in boxing and more to discuss.

Tell me about your father and the effect he and boxing had on you.

He is a hall-of-fame promoter. My father grew up in a very underprivileged neighborhood. He was a chartered accountant by profession, very sharp with figures, a sports enthusiast. Played many sports as a child and eventually found his way into snooker. He made some investments for a company he has worked with, and met this young snooker player a bit like White men can’t jump; actually this tall, skinny, ginger boy and they went around chasing everybody at snooker. He signed him up for the tournament; the next thing this guy won the world championship. Snooker is a big sport in the UK. He starts signing all these other snooker players and he revolutionizes snooker in the country. It’s gonna be cool.

Then he started boxing around 1988. I was nine. And I spent the next 10 years just traveling with him to all the big shows with all the fighters, the biggest names in the world. He has truly become an impresario of sports and changing the faces of sports be it snooker, boxing or darts and he has built up the Matchroom company. It has just had its 40th anniversary. So it’s something that we take very seriously as a family; all of our foundations as characters are built on sports and winning. It’s quite strict. For me, he started making money when I was born. I had a very good upbringing, but he never wanted me to be spoiled, and everything was based on sports, but you only win if you deserve to win, and you have to work hard to win.

How have you helped Matchroom Sport grow into what it is today?

When I finished college, the last thing I ever wanted to do was work for my dad, because everyone said to me growing up, “Well, you’re just going to work for your dad.” So I went to the sports agency marketplace. I represented golfers on the PGA Tour and European Tour for many years, but felt it was almost my job to replace him and carry on the legacy he built as his son. I worked in sports, so why not work with him or for him in sports? It was like the only way I could make success in my own name was to surpass him and take the business to the next level, especially in boxing. That’s why the international TV deals are important because he never did, and UK promoters never did by entering different international markets and doing big TV deals. You never really see a British promoter promoting big fights in America. That comes back to sports, to me saying, “I want to beat my dad.” It doesn’t matter if we play football, table tennis or whatever, I want to beat him and I want to beat him in business. That has been the driving force for me to create my own success instead of living in its shadow.

What place do style and fashion play in the boxing world?

I think fashion is about building your own identity. And I feel like when you grow a fighter’s profile, their identity and their brand are very important, as is that person’s story. The way they dress helps me sell that story. For example, if it’s a boy from Brooklyn, like a guy named Richardson Hitchins, whose family comes from a very underprivileged area, he’ll dress in a specific way, which might be street fashion to him, and a way of expressing his culture and his upbringing. to represent in Brooklyn. . I never tell people, “Oh, you should dress like this.” Some fighters will dress smarter, and that’s their thing. They appear at the press conference in a three-piece suit. I always try to create and build a fighter’s story. It’s because of what they wear after practice, what they wear to press conferences, what they wear at weigh-ins, right down to the in-ring gear and the money they’re now spending on the in-ring gear is unbelievable. These fighters sometimes spend a quarter of their money on the fighting kit. It’s diamonds here and everything. And that color and that fight set image is really important in terms of how I can sell that fighter and who they address.

How long have you been interested in fashion? Can you remember the first moment that might have piqued your interest?

I think I come from a family that has never really been overly focused on fashion. My father will carry everything. He won’t buy things like my mother will buy him. My mom is a very smart dresser, will always point out my shoes are a little dirty and things like that. I was always taught to dress smart, but now that I’ve gotten a bit older I’ve actually gone the other way, where I like to wear what I feel comfortable in. I like to look good in a tailored suit, but I like streetwear now. People see me in tracksuits a lot more now. In the beginning it was kind of weird. They’re like, “Wow, you’re wearing a tracksuit, you’re just wearing a suit.” And I’m like, “Yeah, but this is really me.” In the last year and a half, I’ve lost weight, gotten in decent shape, and as a result, you just expand your repertoire of what you want to wear. Weighing in at 65 and 230 pounds, it’s hard to get dressed in many places. Many of my friends are also designers. I have a close relationship with the guys at Dolce & Gabbana through their deal with Canelo Ivarez, so I have the advantage of being able to work with different brands. Anthony Joshua has a big deal with Hugo Boss. I just hang on the hangers and see what I can get for free.

What is the most recent piece of clothing you bought and is there anything you are currently looking for?

I just picked up my double-breasted tuxedo from Thom Sweeney. I used to never like double-breasted suits and jackets, but now I just like them. I immediately went off single-breasted, maybe because they look a bit better on me now. The double-breasted is blue with wide lapels; really sharp. I also bought a white cream tuxedo jacket from Thom Sweeney, which I have yet to wear. I’m in my shoes now, but sneakers. My kids will always get the mickey out of me because they wear Jordans all the time. I have two dozen pairs of Jordans. Every time I put them on, they say, “Dad, why are you wearing Jordans? So, more Jordans.