Yatra Online Celebrates Women’s Cricket; Partners with Women’s Premier League Team Delhi Capitals





Yatra Online has teamed up with Delhi Capitals as their official partner to celebrate and empower women in sports Gurugram, India & New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – Mar 3, 2023) – Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA), India’s leading provider of corporate travel services and one of India’s leading online travel companies, today announced a partnership of its Indian subsidiary Yatra Online Limited with Delhi Capitals for the highly anticipated inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (“WPL”). Delhi Capitals, a franchise team co-owned by leading Indian business groups JSW and GMR Group, is regarded as one of the world’s leading sports franchises. With women’s cricket taking center stage in the country, this partnership will celebrate and empower women in the sport. Organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the women’s T20 cricket tournament is regarded as a breakthrough in women’s sport. With all eyes on the tournament, it will quickly become a platform to inspire young talent from different parts of the country to realize their full potential and have a presence and voice on the global stage. In response to the collaboration, Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and CEO, Yatra Online, Inc. said, “At Yatra, we have always been at the forefront and believe in supporting platforms that reflect the same vision. As a leading provider of corporate travel services and one of India’s leading online travel companies, we are extremely proud to partner with Delhi Capitals, Women’s Premier League Indian women are making significant strides in the sport these days inspiring the whole country We are happy to be a part of this journey of Delhi Capitals players making their historic debut in this format in the coming days We are sure that WPL will reap the eyeballs and win the hearts of millions of cricket fans across the country and the world.” Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Capitals of Delhi the announcement read: “We are privileged and honored to have Yatra Online Limited on board as our Official Partner for the 2023 Women’s Premier League. Yatra.com is synonymous with journeys far and high, and we are confident that the leading online travel company will play a major role in the growth of Delhi Capitals as a brand.” Story continues The first season of the WPL will begin airing on March 4, 2023 in India on the Sports18 TV channel and Jio Cinema app. All in all, the partnership between Yatra Online Limited and Delhi Capitals is a win-win for both parties as it allows them to leverage their respective strengths and capabilities. This partnership has the potential to generate value for both Yatra and Delhi capitals while also providing a great experience for cricket fans across the country. About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, headquartered in Gurugram, India, and is India’s leading provider of corporate travel services with over 770 major corporate customers and one of India’s leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com. The company provides information, prices, availability and booking facilities for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, vacation packages, buses, trains, city activities, intercity and point-to-point taxis, homestays and cruises. With more than 93,500 hotels and homestays in approximately 1,400 cities across India and more than 2 million hotels worldwide, the company is India’s largest domestic hotel platform. The company also operates a freight forwarding company called Yatra cargo to further expand the range of business services. About the Capitals of Delhi

The Delhi Capitals is one of the five founding teams that will play in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The Delhi Capitals is co-owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group. The Delhi Capitals has a home at Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium. https://www.delhicapitals.in/ For more information, please contact:

Manish Hemrajani

Yatra Online Inc.

VP, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected] To view the source version of this press release, go to https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157084

