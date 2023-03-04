Prep boys hockey: Duluth East gets Coopered in section final – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH Duluth East’s first bout against Andover in Thursday’s Section 7AA championship game at the Amsoil Arena went almost as well as the team’s earlier game in December.

The Greyhounds led by a goal the first time around a game East won 5-1 and were locked in a scoreless tie after the first period on Friday.

Then Cooper Conway happened.

Gavyn Thoreson scored less than two minutes into the second period and Conway scored less than 90 seconds later to put the Greyhounds in a 2-0 hole. Conway scored three more runs in the second period to put the Huskies 5-1 going into the third period.

He’s worked on a few teams this year, Andover coach Mark Manney said. We call Cooper a weapon, he can’t skate the ice as well as Thorson and (Cayden) Casey, but when he gets the puck on his stick, he’s dangerous. We wouldn’t mind if he fired every time. Sometimes he tries to be fancy like the other guys, but he’s a weapon. He just needs to get pucks to the net.

Duluth East coach Steve Pitoscia likened the first period to a heavyweight fight.

We were scanning each other in the first period, then the defending state champions played like state champions, Pitoscia said.

After Conway’s first goal, he came back three minutes later with a short goal that gave the Huskies a three-goal lead and the Greyhounds scrambled for answers.

I think our team got off to a slow start, Conway said. We wanted to bring it to them, we never want to give up on a game. We know we can score, we have that attacking ability to do that. So we always try to score when we can and when it comes, it often comes.

Easts Grant Winkler scored about eight minutes into the second, but Conway scored two more in the second, with KJ Sauer and Casey both scoring early in the third to clinch the game.

Even with the loss, the Greyhounds’ turnaround was impressive. Last year, East struggled to just eight wins, losing to Grand Rapids in the section quarterfinals.

After a 1-4 start to the season, the Greyhounds finished (20-7-1) by winning 19 of their last 23 games, including that 5-1 victory over Andover on December 20.

It all starts with our seniors, Pitsocia said. Some of them have been here since eighth and ninth grade. They’ve been through some kind of hell when it comes to East hockey. For whatever reason, East hockey hasn’t been what it used to be in recent years. To see these guys go on this program and disagree with that and want to steer it back in the right direction, I’m just as proud of that as anything and it’s driven by the guys in that room.

Easts Cole Christian had only one assist against Andover, but the seniors’ 62 regular season points were the second most for the program in the past 25 years and his improved play was the linchpin of the Greyhounds’ comeback this season.

That’s the difference between last year and this year, Pitsocia said. Last year he led our team in penalties and this year he led our team in scoring. That shows how much he has matured this year compared to last year. I think part of it is he had the ability to be the leader. Because of his age and the way USA Hockey things work he used to play with those older kids and this was the group of friends and now he had the chance to really be the leader and he took it and ran with it.

To score in the first period Not to score.

Scoring Second Period 1. A, Gavyn Thoreson (Brooks Cogswell, Cooper Conway), 1:43; 2. A, Conway (Thoreson), 3:07; 3. A, Conway (Tristen May-Robinson, Cogswell), 6:37(sh); 4. DE, Grant Winkler (Thomas Gunderson), 7:47; 5. A, Conway (Thoreson, May-Robinson), 10:11; 6. A, Conway (May-Robinson, Thoreson), 14:44 (pp).

Third Period Scoring 7. A, Cayden Casey (KJ Sauer, Thoreson), 0:22; 8. A, Sauer (Casey, Thoreson), 1:27; 9. Henry Murray (Cole Christian, Winkler), 12:58.

Saves Beau Altman, A, 27; Kole Kronstedt, DE, 25; Drew Raukar, DE, 8.

