Scranton campus Table Tennis Club plays tournament at the University of Pennsylvania

DUNMORE, Pa. Penn State Scrantons Table Tennis Club recently participated in the Divisional Tournament of the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association (NCTTA) at the University of Pennsylvania where members competed against several colleges including: Bryn Mawr College, Carnegie Mellon University, Drexel University, Lafayette College, Lehigh University, Rowan University, Shippensburg University, University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Pittsburgh.

NCTTA is a national non-profit organization that coordinates table tennis competitions between colleges and universities in the United States and Canada.

Associate Professor of Physics Asif ud-Doula serves as a faculty advisor and coach for Penn State Scrantons Table Tennis Club.

Ud-Doula has been involved with NCTTA since 2011 and is currently director of the Pennsylvania chapter. He has recently been named an International Referee, certified by the International Table Tennis Federation, a relatively rare accolade and hard-earned badge. Such umpires are certified around the world only once every two years, and ud-Doula was only one of four from the United States to achieve this feat in 2022.

“I arrived at Penn State Scranton in 2010 with all the enthusiasm of a new physics faculty who had an undying love for the game of ping pong,” said ud-Doula. I soon found several students who were also interested in table tennis.

The club first began practicing in the Penn State Scrantons Multipurpose Building gymnasium, but rapid growth over the past decade has forced it to find other local facilities to use, as that space was too cramped for club members. Now, with the recent renovation of the Polyvalent Building, the club is back practicing where it all started.

The club has also competed in multiple tournaments at various venues, including a game at Princeton University in New Jersey and many others at University Park.

Recruit players

Ud-Doula recruits players for the club based on personal interactions with his students in class. Once they show their enthusiasm, I’ll take it from there, he said. Thus, the existence and participation of the Penn State Scranton team in these tournaments varied from year to year.

Like ud-Doula, George Legg, president of the table tennis club, hopes to grow and expand the club. We’ve all shown a lot of improvement and that’s exactly the goal, he said.

This year the club has over 20 members, seven of whom were able to travel to the tournament at the University of Pennsylvania. This suggests that many students are interested in this sport but unaware of the competitive nature of the game, especially among colleges, ud-Doula said.

It was great getting ourselves there! exclaimed Legg. Until then, we only had on-campus events, so it was a refreshing change of pace, he said of the off-campus NCTTA tournament.

Sophomore data science major and club secretary Allen Gao described the NCTTA tournament as a rush.

My favorite memory is when our newest member, Chris, who recently transferred to our campus, played against a Rowan University student and rushed by diving for a ball and then recovered from the ground, Gao recalled.

Gao enjoys being involved in the club as we feel like we have our own place on campus when we get the chance to practice and improve.

Legg has been involved with the club since his freshman semester at Penn State Scranton and credits ud-Doula for his expertise on the game. It is priceless, Legg said, adding that He is there for all of us!

Dr. ud-Doula has a wealth of experience and he gives us a lot of information on how to do exercises, said Gao.

Gao said the club plans to collaborate more with Penn State Scrantons League of Extraordinary Gamers (LEG) and billiards clubs. So look forward to more social fun activities on campus, he said.

Ud-Doula hopes that the club can continue to participate in NCTTA tournaments in the coming academic year and resume regular practices in the Campus Multi-Purpose Building (gymnasium).

All are welcome

Legg encourages all students to drop by and see what the Table Tennis Club has to offer.

Whether you want to drop by to see what it’s all about, or want to join the club for a longer period of time, everyone is welcome! exclaimed Legg.

I’ve seen quite a few people who don’t join the club because we seem too competitive, or because it’s not fun, Gao said. I think anyone who wants to play should try it anyway, as I’m personally not very good at the game, but I enjoy the social aspect more than the skill aspect.

The NCTTA has three levels of competition: divisional, regional, and national.

This year, ud-Doula is looking to become the international referee for the national competition that will take place over three days over the weekend of April 14 in Round Rock, Texas, just outside of Austin. The level of play is quite high internationally, as only the best teams and players qualify, and there are also some excellent foreign student players who could represent their own national teams, ud-Doula said.

Interested in joining the club? Students can learn more by send a request on Engage.