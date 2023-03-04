Cricket history in India today: Women’s Premier League begins

IF THE inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) kicks off in Mumbai on Saturday, with the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians playing the first game, it will herald a new beginning for many.

For Delhi Capitals’ leading hitter Sneha Deepthi, a mother of a two-year-old at the age of 26, it is a chance to return to the professional sport. Then there is Royal Challengers Bangalore batswoman Poonam Khemnar, 28, who recalls the opposition she received from her parents for pursuing cricket.

There is also Australian legend and Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning, 32, who left the game after leading her side to Commonwealth Games gold medal victory last August. She spent her time traveling and even worked in a cafe making coffee and doing the dishes. She led Australia to the women’s T20 world title last month, her fifth World Cup win, four in T20s and one in ODIs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, 30, from England, who recently took a break to focus on her mental health and well-being, will play for the Mumbai Indians. She returned from her hiatus as England vice-captain for the T20 World Cup to finish as the tournament’s second-highest run-getter.

These women are among nearly 100 Indian and foreign players representing five franchise teams, with a combined net worth of Rs 4,670 crore, in an IPL-like competition with a Rs 951 crore broadcasting deal.

Harmanpreet Kaur, skipper of India and Mumbai, predicted that the WPL, from March 4 to March 26, would change lives and also raise the standard of the game in the country. We’re also going to get some good talent and I’m sure the gap between India and Australia will narrow, said Kaur, who played a heroic knock in India’s narrow semi-final against Australia in the World T20 last month.

We’ve been pushing the doors for a long time… WPL will change a lot for women’s cricket. You will see a lot of superstars coming out of it, said Jemimah Rodrigues, the main hitter of Delhi Capitals, one of the 10 crore-plus Indian women.

There were also some parents who helped push the doors. In Haryana’s Rohtak, Shafali Verma’s parents cut her hair so that she could pass for a boy and play local tournaments. Shafali became the youngest player, male or female, to play for India. It was under her captaincy that India won the inaugural U-19 Women’s World Cup.

At Delhi Capitals, Shafali’s opening partner may be Sneha, who made her debut in India in 2013 alongside Smriti Mandhana, the league’s top earner and RCB skipper. Sneha’s cricket career didn’t quite take off and she got married at the age of 22. She has now successfully returned to the domestic circuit, bagged a WPL contract worth Rs 30 lakh and is looking to once again don the colors of India.

In an emotional video on the Delhi Capitals website, Sneha talks about the fear of leaving her daughter at home. She started crying when I left. I wondered if I would go at all. It was very hard for me, but my husband told me to continue… A few minutes after entering my hotel room, I called my husband to ask about her… In Telugu she said “baaga aadu” , meaning ‘play well there,’” she says in the music video.

For some players, the WPL is a time to remember and miss their loved ones who are no longer with them. I cannot repeat how much I miss him, Gujarat Giants vice-captain Sneh Rana, 29, said of her late father, while sharing how excited her family was for her.

Her Indian teammate and UP Warriorz all-rounder Devika Vaidya said she decided to give up the sport at the age of 21, when she lost her mother in 2019. The lockdown due to Covid-19 made her think about her future. I realized that my mother is always there – whether I play, don’t play, cry, laugh, win competitions, she is always there with me. Now that I’ve accepted that fact, I can deal with it easily, she said.

Another Indian player Renuka Singh Thakur who is with Royal Challengers Bangalore has a tattoo of a father playing with his daughter which she made in memory of her father Kehar Singh Thakur who died in 1999. the first salary I received from cricket. I have missed him every step of my life, whether it was my first day of school, my first state competition, my international debut, she said.