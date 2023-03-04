New Iowa football transfer players make an early impact

Iowa football senior defensive end Joe Evans compared January workouts to Christmas Day during Thursday’s media presence. Those present in his analogy were several new faces who joined the program after the 2022 season.

“I saw in our locker room that there was a whole group of all (intermediate) enrollees,” said Evans. “I said ‘Man, this is great. This is sweet.’ It’s been great and I think they’re doing great.”

The Hawkeyes welcomed nine new players through the transfer portal in January: quarterbacks Cade McNamara (Michigan) and Deacon Hill (Wisconsin), wide receivers Seth Anderson (Charleston Southern) and Austin Kutscher (Ohio State), tight ends Erick All (Michigan) and Hayden Large (Dordt College), offensive lineman Daijon Parker (Saginaw Valley State), and defensive linemen Jackson Filer and Anterio Thompson (Iowa Western). That group is counted on to make immediate contributions.

But first, their top priority is to earn the respect of the rest of the team and learn the ins and outs of Iowa culture.

“You can’t just come in and try to be a leader,” Allen said. “You want to get everyone’s respect and attention and let them know your mindset. You just want to nurture each other. I just want to be someone to love everyone and try to cheer them up.”

Allen, Anderson, McNamara and Parker spoke about their changes to the program during Thursday’s media availability. It served as an opportunity to expand on their decisions to move to Iowa and provide some insight into the first phase of the winter conditioning period.

“The things that stood out were the resources I would have,” said Parker, a transfer graduate. “I came from Division II and didn’t have the same resources… during my seasons at my old school. My weight went up and down. I knew I could last here. The weight room, the win culture, and I wanted for my senior year bet on myself.”

Anderson shared the same sentiments about the early effects of Iowa’s highly regarded strength and conditioning program. He noted that he has gained weight (compared to his 178-pound weight from last season) and is seeing improvements in his speed. Parker signed up for 296 pounds and is up to 305 pounds; his plan is to get to around 315 pounds at the start of the season.

Both players were recruited with the expectation of contributing to Iowa’s offense early. Parker will likely start with offensive tackle and Anderson said his integration will start at the slot receiver and expand from there.

“I think I’m very versatile,” said Anderson. “I feel like I can get some yards after the catch, go over the top (of defenses). I’m playing.”

The two most prominent Iowa transfer class names are All and McNamara, who were team captains and All-Big Ten performers at Michigan. Both sustained injuries last season, and during their recruitment, questions loomed over their availability for spring training. Thursday presented an opportunity for updates.

McNamara (knee) said he’s ahead of schedule by participating in every weight room session and throwing. He expects to compete and be 100% by the end of spring training in late April. All(back) was less definitive but said all signs point to spring participation.

“I feel great, but it’s just a process,” All said. “It’s kind of like playing the time game, but for the most part I’m moving well and hopefully I’ll be there. It’s been a while since I’ve felt this good.”

The Iowa players who have been in the program credited the transfer players for how they have adapted. They noted that Anderson’s personality has made friends quickly, McNamara is already one of the vocal leaders and part of the team’s 12-member leadership council, and Parker adds some experienced leadership to a young offensive line.

Together, the players have made clear their goals for 2023: not only winning the Big Ten West, but also the conference title. For now, the new players continue to focus on building chemistry on a daily basis.

“The level of seriousness that comes with playing in college is very special for the boys,” said McNamara. “To me, it’s pretty inspiring how much they care. That really stood out to me and something I’d love to be a part of.”