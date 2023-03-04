Sports
Yorkshire cricket racism hearing: Michael Vaughan says it’s ‘unthinkable’ he made racist remarks to teammates | Cricket news
Michael Vaughan insisted it was “unthinkable” that he would make the racist remark he has been accused of by Azeem Rafiq.
Former England captain Vaughan began his defense of an English and Wales Cricket Board charge of using racist and/or discriminatory language in London on Friday.
Vaughan said the whole process was a “horrible look” for cricket and that he had tried to meet with Rafiq to work out an amicable solution.
The indictment was read to Vaughan by ECB lawyer Jane Mulcahy KC, who said: “You agree that the words ‘there are too many, we need to have a word on that’ are totally unacceptable?”
“Absolutely,” replied Vaughan.
“And racist and discriminatory?” asked Mulcahy.
“Absolutely,” said Vaughan, who said in his testimony, “I think it inconceivable that I would use the words in the accusation.”
What is Vaughan accused of?
Vaughan was being questioned before the Cricket Discipline Commission’s public hearing into Rafiq’s allegations of racism in Yorkshire. The 48-year-old is said to have made the “you” remark to four Asian teammates; Rafiq, Adil Rashid, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan and Ajmal Shahzad, just after a team meeting ahead of a T20 match in 2009.
“I have a very clear idea about, in 2009, that I know I didn’t say the words I would have said,” said Vaughan. “If you go through the history of me as a player, I don’t know when I would have gone on the pitch and said something to my teammates that would have put them in a bad frame of mind to play cricket.
“That comment I would have made would have put my teammates in a position not to be able to perform to the maximum.”
Mulcahy brought up a historic tweet from Vaughan in 2010 about the service offered by the 118 118 telephone directory.
He wrote: “Why when you call 118 118 are all the people who answer foreign … Can’t make heads or tails of what they say .. Annoying.”
“Is this your tweet?” asked Mulcahy.
“Absolutely, and it’s unacceptable,” Vaughan said.
Rafiq and Rashid have both said they felt Vaughan’s alleged comment was not intended to be offensive, and that it was probably just “bad humour”.
Mulcahy said, “I’m going to imagine the tweets are similar to the comment. Flippant but insulting.”
“I have to keep going back to my memories of that game,” said Vaughan. “You have three or four Asian players on the team at the same time, I couldn’t have been prouder.”
“The tweets you sent back then, do you think they would be offensive to Mr. Rafiq?” asked Mulcahy.
“Absolutely,” Vaughan said. “In 2021, when the historic tweets [surfaced]I was immediately disgusted and apologized to them.
Asked by Mulcahy if he saw the Asian players as different, Vaughan added: “I wanted to make sure they were loved in the area.
“I thought one of my main strengths was creating a culture, managing people. I’m someone who likes to direct people, make sure they’re in the right space, in the right mindset to deliver their skills . I’ve always gone out of my way to make sure people are loved.”
Mulcahy said, “But you’re also the one who sent those tweets?”
Vaughan replied, “Yes. But if I do something wrong, I’ll raise my hand and say I’m wrong.
“If I’m in a group I wouldn’t say something that could put four of my teammates in a position where they don’t perform.”
Vaughan arranged a meeting with Rafiq in November 2021 and recalled: “It took three or four hours. We had fish and chips [from Rafiq’s shop]they were nice.”
Mulcahy asked Vaughan why, if he was adamant that nothing had happened, he would take the initiative to arrange a meeting with Rafiq.
Vaughan said: “I felt it was getting too big and hurting too many people. It hasn’t been easy for anyone. I don’t think it’s the right process to deal with a 14 year word-to-word process past.” Whatever happens, this has a terrible take on the game, a really bad take on how cricket has handled this situation.
“I wanted to be a leader, I listened, I apologized. The message was ‘let’s work together’. This had gotten to a point where it’s become way too public, too media-oriented.
“We need to expose discrimination and make sure people are held accountable, but I just feel like having conversations, from that meeting, I thought we were on the right platform to work together and help each other , but that was not the case.”
Witness statements in defense of Vaughan
Rafiq was accused of being willing to use the “race card” by Matthew Wood, a former personal development manager at the Professional Cricketers’ Association, who appeared as a witness in Vaughan’s defence.
In his testimony, Wood, himself an ex-Yorkshire player, said: “In my dealings with Azeem I was aware of two occasions when he [directly or indirectly] acknowledged that he would be willing to use the “race card.”
“By that I understood that Azeem meant that he would in bad faith make or allude to an accusation of racism to gain advantage.”
Wood said in his written statement those two occasions were in 2018 when he and Rafiq discussed whether the player could be offered a new contract, and in 2019 when Rafiq was in talks about trying to be admitted to a level four coaching course. .
On the first of those occasions, Wood said in his written statement: “I asked Azeem, ‘And what are you going to do if Yorkshire don’t offer you a new contract?’ Azeem responded with words along the lines of, ‘I’ll just hit them with the race card’.”
English and Wales Cricket Board lawyer Jane Mulcahy questioned Wood and referred to Rafiq’s testimony, in which Rafiq said Wood’s claim about the coaching course was “odd to make”. Mulcahy laid out the process by which Rafiq said he signed up for the coaching course.
Mulcahy told the hearing that Wood had not referred to Rafiq ‘using the race card’ when he spoke to Yorkshire detectives or the labor tribunal involving Rafiq.
“The reason you didn’t is because Mr. Rafiq didn’t play the race card,” she said.
Wood replied: “It wasn’t asked at the time and I wasn’t sure where it was going. My superiors at the PCA knew about Rafiq’s comments and I added it to my statement later.”
In Wood’s second testimony, he recalled a phone call with Rafiq in late 2020, in which he claimed that Rafiq said he “never intended things to get this big” but felt he should “stick with it now that the things have become this way”. far”.
Wood said, “I remember asking him, ‘How does this all end with Azeem?’ and Azeem replied, “Someone has to pay,” to which I said, “Pay for what?” and then Azeem said, ‘I don’t know’.”
Sky Sports News is seeking a response from Rafiq to Wood’s comments.
Rafiq gave testimony on day two of the Public Cricket Discipline Commission.
Who else is being charged with racially discriminatory language?
Warning: The copy below contains topics and language that readers may find offensive and disturbing.
Fellow former Yorkshire players Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, John Blain, Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah are all facing charges of using racially discriminatory language, although Vaughan is the only one to challenge the charge personally.
Hoggard has already admitted to using the word “P***” for Asian players and Mulcahy asked Vaughan if he thought the term was racist.
“Absolutely,” replied Vaughan.
Vaughan was then asked about the period when he had been a Hoggard teammate.
“It’s like ‘A Question Of Sport’, this,” he joked.
There was a less jovial tone to Vaughan’s testimony, in which he referred to the toll being accused of making a racist remark.
“Being named and involved in this case has made a deep impression on me,” he said. “My health and personal well-being have suffered greatly.”
Meanwhile, Liz Neto, head of HR at Yorkshire, recounted telephone conversations with Adil Rashid in her testimony in which the player “informed me that he was being pressured to confirm allegations of racism that were made at the time, even though he didn’t.” want”.
“He told me he told Mr. Rafiq, ‘No matter how many times you tell me I heard Azeem, I don’t remember hearing it,'” Neto said.
England bowler Rashid gave evidence on Thursday, supporting Rafiq’s claim about Vaughan’s comment.
“That’s just not what he said to me,” Neto said during cross-examination. “He told me more than once that he couldn’t remember.”
Vaughan’s lawyer Christopher Stoner KC had previously criticized the thoroughness of the ECB’s investigation and the governing body’s failure to contact other players involved in the game, the referees or a Sky cameraman whose
footage was part of the evidence.
|
