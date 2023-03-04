MEN’S AND WOMEN’S TENNIS | Creighton Downs Georgetown down the road





The Creighton Bluejays defeated the Georgetown men’s and women’s tennis teams on February 25 in the Hoyas second Big East game of the season. Neither match was close with the women falling 1-6 and the men falling 2-5. Both teams sank to a Big East record of 1–1 on the season with these losses. The Hoyas traveled west to face the University of Nebraska at Omaha for the first time on February 24 ahead of this conference game. The Georgetown men’s team (6-5, 1-1 Big East) suffered a 3-4 loss to the Mavericks (8-4), while the Georgetown (5-4, 1-1 Big East) women’s team from Omaha (4 -8) 4-3. Following this win, the women’s team took an early blow against the Bluejays (8-2, 1-1 Big East), dropping a hard-fought double. Senior Chloe Bendetti and sophomore McHaley Ho recorded a narrow 7–5 win in the top double position, but Creighton rallied with a late rise on the No. 2 and No. 3 double lanes. Initially trailing 4-3, the Bluejays won 16 of the last 18 points across the two courts to beat Georgetown’s junior Morgan Coburn and senior Olivia Ashton 7-6 at lane No. 2 and freshmen Ashley Kennedy and Paige Gilbert 7- 5 on Court No. 3. Georgetown’s prospects did not improve as the women turned to singles competition. Bendetti earned the Hoyas’ lone victory when she defeated Creighton’s Katherine Krueger 6-2, 7-5 in the second singles. On the top field, junior Avantika Willy fell 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets to Creighton’s star player Malvika Shukla, who earned Big East Female Singles Player of the Week honors for a second time this spring for her stellar performance. Senior Agata Mikos, Kennedy, Gilbert and Coburn all fell to their respective Bluejay singles opponents. Mikos and Coburn were able to prevail in one set, but eventually lost their three-set battles 6-7, 6-0, 9-11 and 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 to Creighton’s Ana Paula Martinez and Leanne Kendall . Kennedy and Gilbert were defeated by Creightons Valerie Negin and Bianca Rademacher in straight sets, losing 2-6, 3-6 and 5-7,-2-6 respectively. GUHoyas | The Georgetown men’s and women’s tennis teams were both overwhelmed by the Creighton Bluejays along the way. Senior Kieran Foster and freshman Zamaan Moledina won the men’s top doubles match, but their triumph ultimately proved futile. The Hoyas finally dropped the double as sophomores Adhvyte Sharma and junior Derek Raskopf on No. 2 field and sophomores Akira Morgenstern and Jake Fellows on No. 3 field narrowly fell 4-6 to their Bluejay (5-3, 2-0 Big East) opposition. Georgetown fared slightly better in singles as Fellows defeated Creightons Casey Ross 6-3, 6-3 and Moledina defeated Oscar Alvarez 6-0, 7-6 on the second and third singles matches respectively. However, Foster dropped his battle for the first singles 7-6, 4-6, 2-6 to Creighton’s Matthew Lanahan. Sharma, Morgenstern and Raskopf followed suit and all fell for their Bluejay opponents. Although Sharma and Raskopf fell 0-6, 1-6 and 2-6, 4-6 in straight sets, Morgenstern showed a valiant effort and narrowly fell 5-7, 7-5, 4-6 to Creighton’s Shin Inoue. Creighton’s win marked the Bluejays’ fifth consecutive win after a shaky start to the season that saw them lose their first three matchups. The Georgetown women’s team, currently undefeated at home (2-0), will stay local to take on some of its rivals in Washington, DC. The Hoyas will face Howard University (2-4) at the Washington Tennis and Education Foundation on March 3 at 1 p.m. Georgetown will next host friendly foe George Washington University (3-4-1) on March 5. The Hoya men will return to court to face the Butler Bulldogs (8-5) on March 8 in Southern California for another conference game, continuing their timid season.



