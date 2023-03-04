Michigan hockey hosts Wisconsin in quarterfinals





ANN ARBOR, Michigan – Michigan hockey. team begins its postseason with a best-of-three series in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament against Wisconsin. The second-seeded Wolverines host the No. 7 seed at the Yost Ice Arena on Friday, Saturday and (if necessary) Sunday nights. All matches begin at 7PM ET and will be broadcast on BTN+. UM has gone winless in its last four games entering the postseason, but Brandon Naurato was pleased with how the team played in the regular season finale against Notre Dame. Michigan fired 49 shots, but Irish netminder Ryan Bischel was able to complete the challenge every time but one. The badgers should be an easier challenge. They won only six conference games this season and finished in last place with 16 points; they are also the only Big Ten team that absolutely cannot make it to the NCAA Tournament without earning automatic qualification. Michigan won three of four against Wisconsin in the regular season, including a sweep at Yost Ice Arena in early February. Neither of these two games were particularly close, although both featured a high number of penalties. The Badgers are led by Brock Caufield (11 goals) and Cruz Lucius (10), and the Badgers could start Kyle McClellan between the pipes after he stopped 47 shots in an upset victory over Penn State last weekend. Big Ten Tournament Introduction The Big Ten tournament kicks off this weekend with three best-of-three quarterfinals played in the higher seed. Michigan hosts Wisconsin; Ohio State hosts Penn State; and Notre Dame houses Michigan State. The winners will advance to the single-elimination semifinals on March 11. No. 1 Minnesota will receive the lowest ranked team remaining. The Big Ten Tournament Championship Game is scheduled for March 18, also with the highest remaining seed. If the Wolverines beat Wisconsin, they’re guaranteed to host their Semifinal. In terms of PairWise: Michigan going into the weekend in fourth place, which would earn them the final No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Elsewhere in the Big Ten: Minnesota is first; Penn State is eighth; Ohio State is ninth; Notre Dame is 13th; The state of Michigan is 19th; Wisconsin is 33rd. Michigan hockey: storylines to follow Stay (or get) healthy: The Wolverines have dealt with a number of injuries on and off the ice this season. In recent weeks, they have recovered Luke Hughes, Rutger McGroarty, Seamus Casey and Frank Nazar from various ailments. Staying healthy and building chemistry is the priority heading into the NCAA Tournament. Play Smarter: Michigan is the nation’s youngest team and the second most penalized. The Badgers can’t skate with the Wolverines when it’s 5-on-5, so keeping UM balanced is important. A penalty or two may not spoil a three-game series, but from now on every weekend is a single elimination. Smooth out the kinks: This is the easiest opponent left for the Wolverines this season. It’s a good opportunity to work on zone entries, neutral zone tactics, and power play efficiency, all of which have been shaky at times over the past two weeks.

