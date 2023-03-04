Kelee Ringo impresses with a 40-yard dash, continuing the Georgia football trend





Kelee Ringo knew what he was capable of when he spoke to the media on Thursday. He knew he had an opportunity to set a new standard for cornerbacks of his size in the 40 yards. And Ringo did just that. A day after Nolan Smith led all seven players up front with a sprint of 4.39 from 40 yards, Ringo led him with a sprint of 4.36 from 40 yards. He measured in at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds with 31 1/4 inch arms. He posted a vertical jump of 33.5 and a wide jump of 102, which were on the low side for his position group.

While Ringo knows he has other questions to answer for NFL teams, it’s safe to say he passed the athletic testing portion. I feel like a corner, you must be a fearless type of person. Of course I feel like it’s high risk, high reward, Ringo said Thursday. Whether you’re an offensive lineman or a running back, if someone misses a block and the quarterback gets the ball at the right time and off early, that’s a great game and they can score a touchdown. But as a corner, go out and know that you have to have complete confidence in yourself. If you take a wrong step, it could potentially be a touchdown. Just coming out with that swagger and just believing in yourself and having complete confidence every time you step onto that field. Ringo was joined by defensive back Chris Smith and kicker Jack Podlesny during Friday practice sessions. Smith has not run the 40-yard dash as of time of posting. He measured in at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds. It was the first time back in Indianapolis for both Smith and Ringo since the 2022 National Championship victory against Alabama. Both players had interceptions in the win over Alabama to help the Bulldogs win their first national championship in 41 seasons. The two started every game for Georgia in 2022, as it won another national championship. Athletic testing continues on Saturday as Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington and Kearis Jackson all take the field. Kelee Ringo previews his 40m sprint Kelee Ringo NFL combines measurements

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawgnation.com/football/kelee-ringo-nfl-combine-40-time-georgia-football/H42PLSDSPJDX3HUTE7AKQDBRN4/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos