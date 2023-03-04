Destin High girls’ tennis wins twice. Guys win one, lose one





The Destin High girls’ tennis team has two wins this week, one at Crestview High and one at Fort Walton Beach. The Destin boys struggled at Crestview, but came back to beat Fort Walton. We are very proud of how hard everyone competed this week, said Destin Coach Holley Guarachi. Crestview High was a big challenge and we participated. Fort Walton Beach was also challenging, not just because they are an established tennis powerhouse in our area, but because everyone was pretty sore from playing on hard courts the day before, she said. On Wednesday, the Sharks traveled to Crestview to face the Bulldogs. The Destin girls walked away with a 6-1 victory, while the boys lost 1-6. More:Destin Sharks whip Jay Royals on the courts Destin’s girls won the Bulldogs in singles. After falling behind No. 1 seed Ashley Calogero came back to win 13–11. Destin No. 2 Teagan Seton won 10-7. Isabella Grzbieluch walked away with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over her Bulldog opponent. Megan Fajardo won 10-6 and No. 5 player Caroline Campbell won 6-1, 6-2. In doubles Calogero and Seton lost 8-10. Grzbieluch and Fajardo won together 5-3, 4-2. In boys’ play, Destin only won one game against the Bulldogs. Gates Chipser, playing number 4, won 6-1, 6-1. On Thursday, the Sharks defeated the visiting Fort Walton Beach Vikings at the Destin Tennis Center at Seascape Resort. The Lady Sharks won 5-2, while the Boys won 4-3. More:Destin High Fishing Class raises money for artificial reefs More:‘The kids will love this’: Destin High gets pumped about new weight room Seton recorded an 8-4 victory for the Sharks, while Grzbieluch won her game 9-7, after trailing 4-7. Fajardo walked away with an 8-0 win and Campbell recorded an 8-1 win. Fajardo and Caitlin Smith paired up for an 8-0 double victory over the Vikings. As for the boys, Eisley Ingram, Chipser and Vlad Stasenka each won their singles 8-4. Destins Andy Jackson and Stasenka teamed up to secure an 8–4 doubles win. I love how this team is racing through adversity and facing it head-on, Guarachi said. Next up for Destin is a 2PM game on March 6 at home against the Freeport Bulldogs and then a 2PM home game on March 7 against the Vernon Yellow Jackets.

