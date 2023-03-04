Twenty-five seconds was all it took for Delbarton to completely turn the momentum of the game around in the third period.

Almost everything had run smoothly for Delbarton this season. The top team in the state, the Green Wave, won the Gordon Cup for the first time in five years, entering the non-public semi-final after outscoring its opponents 31-4 in postseason play. Not only that, but it had a 3-0 record this season against its semi-final opponent, Gloucester Catholic.

So when things started to go wrong when it allowed three goals in the space of 2:20 in the first and second periods, the Green Wave had to dig deep to keep the season alive.

Queue those 25 seconds to open the third period.

After Michael Padula equalized the game at 13:48, Jack Gerne scored the go-ahead goal at 13:23 as the Green Wave rallied for five goals in the third period to beat Gloucester Catholic 7–3 and take a spot in the Non-Public finals on Monday at the Prudential Center.

After Delbarton’s (21-2-1) offense came to a halt during the second period, the Green Wave regained its shape and structure in the third instead of trying to keep up with No. 6 Gloucester Catholic’s fast attack (9 -9-2).

I thought we played in a style conducive to Gloucester Catholic during the first two periods, coach Bruce Shatel said. They are a very explosive team that likes to run and shoot and we tried to match that but we needed to play with more structure. In the third period we were in better shape and we played a little harder and it paid off.

Between bouts, we realized that our season was at stake, said Max Pendy. For the seniors, that’s part of their career. It could have been their last games. The fact that we turned it around like that was great.

From the start of the game, it looked like Delbarton would get another postseason win. Duncan Stewart scored his 23rd goal of the season in just 22 seconds, and with 3:08 left in the first period, Trip Pendy extended the lead to 2-0.

But in the next 2:20 from the end of the first to the start of the second, Gloucester Catholic scored three goals to take a 3-2 lead. Mike Hoffner narrowed the deficit to 2-1 at 1:52 of the first, and TJ Pisano completed a two-on-one, assisted by Billy Sheridan, to tie the game at 2-2.

Then, just 28 seconds into the second period, Sheridan went down to give the Rams the lead. For the rest of the second half, goaltender Billy Stuski blocked several scoring chances, and the Green Wave continued to look for answers going into the third period.

I thought we had some A chances in the second half that were like they didn’t go in, Shatel said. To Stuski’s credit he’s kept us fit all year round, and he can steal a game for you.

After mainly trying to score from the outside and off the striker for the first two periods, Delbarton decided to go straight for the threshold of goal to add offense.

To open the third, Padula came straight to the front of the net and completed a pass from Trip Pendy under the top right corner goal as he was pushed over to tie the game.

That was quite a bizarre goal, Shatel said. Michael got knocked down and I saw him go top right. It was a big goal for our team at the time and the most important thing was to have a willingness to go to the dirty ice. We did that a little more in the third inning than we did earlier in the game.

Gerne finished a chance from close range seconds later as the Green Wave retook the lead. At 7:23, Gerne gave Max Pendy a long pass past the defense and a breakaway goal to extend the lead to 5–3.

One of the things that the Green Golf is proud of is the depth, which became apparent in the third period. The top line of Trip Pendy, Stewart and Nick Faccone has done a lot of offensive driving this season, but when it mattered most, the Green Wave showed that it can go up and down in its lineup.

It’s super important that we were deep, Gerne said. Obviously, our sales are the best in the state, so we’re just trying to contribute the best we can and give those guys as much rest as we can.

One of the best aspects of our team is the depth, said Max Pendy. When all four lines contribute, it really shows who we are and what our talent is.

Two empty goals from Max Pendy and Stewart in the game’s final at 2:20 completed the epic rally for the Green Wave that kept the season alive.

This season, Delbarton won the Gordon Cup for the first time in five years. Now it will look to avenge last season’s non-public final loss and look for its first non-public state title since the 2017-18 season.

One more game for the Green Wave to make another dream come true this season.

Every year, the goal is to win, Gerne said. We want to win the triple crown every year. This is a great competition, there is a lot of competition. For us to have a chance to win it, that’s great.

