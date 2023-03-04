View of India, Indore field rated as poor, Harbhajan Singh

Australia fought back admirably from their second Test capitulation in Delhi to completely beat India by nine wickets in the third Test on Friday.

And while the rebound performance won’t change the Aussies’ failure to capture the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a fourth straight, it did see them qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) finals. ) at The Oval in London in June, just before the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). Ash starts.

With India leading the series 2-1 ahead of the final test in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Australia still have a chance to draw the series, which would be their best performance against India at their home ground since 2004- 2005, when Australia last won a test. series there.

As always, the spinning wickets have been a huge feature in the subcontinent, but things seemed to be going too far in Indore, even by Indian standards, with the field a raging turner almost from the start.

It led to the third consecutive match of the series being decided within three days, and the pitch received a poor rating from the ICC, as well as scathing criticism from Indian spinning great Harbhajan Singh, who said the pitches India was making was preparing, were making. it is far too easy for bowlers to take wickets.

As a batter, it’s very hard to survive, even if you have a good defense. You could be (Sachin) Tendulkar, (Jacques) Kallis, Brian Lara or Virat Kohli, even an unknown bowler will send you off on this pitch if you play six balls continuously, said Harbhajan Star sports.

Your batters didn’t work hard, but they worked on this field because you didn’t know where the ball was going at all.

I want your bowlers to work hard too, because are they able to win the match for you defending 250 runs on the fourth or fifth day if there’s some help from the field?

Nathan Lyon took eight wickets. He is an extremely skilled bowler. R Ashwin is a great bowler, but I have a hard time when bowlers like Joe Root come to take five wickets in five overs (as he did two years ago in Ahmedabad).

Test wickets are given to everyone. Your skill should give you the wickets and your skill should score runs.

Former India selector Saba Karim was also baffled by the state of the pitch.

Australia has Steve Smith and India has Virat Kohli, arguably the two best hitters in world cricket. But we haven’t seen their at bat in this series. What are we trying to prove by taking such wickets, he told India news.

In our desperation to qualify for the WTC final, we have lost the spirit of Test Cricket. We have no. 1 and no. 2 teams competing here. It would have been a pleasure to watch them play if the match went between all aspects of Test cricket.

However, the Indore field, beaten with three penalties by the ICC, found support in the form of Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar.

One thing I would like to know, there was a test match in November in Brisbane (at the) Gabba where the match ended in two days. How many penalty points did that field receive and who was the match referee there, said Gavaskar India Today.

Richie Richardson was the match umpire for the Gabba Test, which Australia won by six wickets against South Africa, while Chris Broad oversaw the Indore match.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Virat Kohli from India. Photo: Sajjad Hussain Source: AFP

Pitch dramas aside, there was no shortage of crucial moments during the third Test, and Gavaskar nominated Ravindra Jadeja’s no-ball, when he seemingly dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for a duck in the first innings, as the sliding door moment of the match.

Labuschagne would make 31 and pair with Usman Khawaja (60) for a critical 96-run partnership that helped the tourists make 197 and build a critical 78-run lead heading into the second dig.

If you look back at the Test match, you would say that probably cost India the match, Gavaskar said.