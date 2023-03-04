New York City Football Club has acquired midfielder Santiago Rodriguez from Montevideo City Torque as a designated player





New York, NY, March 3, 2023 New York City Football Club (NYCFC) announced today that it has acquired midfielder Santiago Rodriguez as a Montevideo City Torque designated player through the 2027 season.

The Uruguayan will wear the number 10 jersey and will be available for selection against Chicago Fire FC. Rodriguez is now a permanent resident of the US and will not occupy an international roster spot.

Sporting Director David Lee said: We are thrilled to welcome Santi to NYCFC on a permanent basis. Over the past two seasons, Santi has developed into one of the most influential offensive players in MLS and quickly became a very important part of our group. He has an extremely bright future ahead of him and at just 23 years old, we know he will continue to develop and improve.

Bringing Santi back to the club has been a priority for us and we are delighted to have completed this deal. We look forward to welcoming him back to the group and supporting his development in the years to come.

The Uruguayan joined New York in June 2021 on loan from Montevideo City and made an immediate impact on the team, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 21 regular season games. A regular in the lineup, Rodriguez played all four playoff games in the historic 2021 MLS Cup run, scoring in the Eastern Conference Semifinal against New England.

Rodriguez said, I’m excited to come back to New York City. It’s a city and a club that I fell in love with. We have had many successes over the past few seasons and I hope to continue to bring good luck and silverware to the Club and our fans.

I will continue to work hard every day and grow as a professional on and off the pitch and do my part to help the club achieve its goals. I’m excited to be reunited with the New York City faithful and play for them again.

2022 was a breakthrough year for the midfielder who helped the Club claim the Campeones Cup as he scored seven goals and contributed with 19 assists in all competitions, including four assists in the MLS Cup Playoffs en route to the back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals.

Transaction: New York City acquired midfielder Santiago Rodriguez from Montevideo City Torque on a Designated Player contract through the 2027 MLS season.

Date of birth: January 8, 2000

Birthplace: Montevideo, Uruguay

