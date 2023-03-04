Sports
Hockey legend Lou Nanne celebrates 59 years of state hockey
From his Gopher All-American days to his years with the North Stars, his well-rounded hockey career also spans nearly six decades of calling the state tournament.
MINNEAPOLIS “This is WTCN-TV 11 Minneapolis-St Paul.”
In 1964, independent Twin Cities TV station WTCN, which is now KARE-TV, owned the rights to the Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament and enlisted former Gopher hockey star Lou Nanne to join the broadcast team.
They called me and asked me to come to the station, which I did, Nanne said.
So you were on Channel 11, Randy Shaver told Nanne. The very first state hockey tournament you played in ’64, what do you remember about it?
Oh, I remember I wasn’t really nervous, but I was busy, Nanne said.
Busy, because Lou basically did everything. From game color commentary to inter-period interviews, he was also there during both pregame and postgame. Back then, the TV broadcast of the boys’ tournament was incredibly simple, not like today.
At the time, the tournament was held at the St. Paul Auditorium, which later became Roy Wilkens Auditorium when the Civic Center opened in 1976.
Lou remembers going to work out because he was so busy.
I tell you, after three days my legs were like rubber, Nanne said. I could barely walk. It was a tough assignment.
How old were you then? Shaver asked.
I was 23 in ’64, Nanne said.
So much has changed in 59 years.
The boys’ state hockey tournament is now two grades and gone are the plain sprinters made famous at the St. Paul Civic Center. The TV rights to broadcast the event no longer cost millions of dollars, and the talent on display since 1964 has exceeded all expectations, even Lou’s.
Like last year and after doing so many tournaments and watching that championship game, I don’t know when I’ve seen a better high school game in my life, Nanne said. It’s just mind-boggling how skilled and how good these kids have become.
Minnesota Hockey Day was held last month at White Bear Lake. It’s a celebration of the game we love, and it wouldn’t be complete without Lou Nanne, as Lou is recognized as Mr. Hockey in Minnesota.
From his Gopher All-American days in the early 1960s to his 23 years with the North Stars as a player, coach and general manager, his well-rounded hockey career also includes working in the broadcast booth, where he will celebrate 59 years with the state tournament for boys in march.
You are the face, the voice, of hockey in Minnesota, Shaver said.
I enjoy being a part of it. I enjoy watching the growth, Nanne said. I enjoy my happiness to be able to help others enjoy what I loved. Minnesota is me and I am Minnesota, that’s who I am. I did, said Nanne.
Hockey may be his love, but family always comes first for Lou. And it’s his family that, believe it or not, can keep him in the boys’ tournament broadcast booth for many years to come.
I was lucky enough to have my son and two of my grandsons compete in the state tournament, Nanne said.
So your goal is to broadcast your great-grandson’s state hockey game?” Shaver asked.
Yes, in 11 years, Nanne said. That’s what I’m thinking about. Well, that’s what I know. And if he’s good enough, you might be part of the team sooner and everything would make it. And right. You’ll be fine with nine years.
And how old are you now?” asked Shaver.
You’d be 92 then, Randy said.
Be perfectly old, Lou said.
Watch the latest sports videos – from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between – in our YouTube Playlist:
SEE MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more of KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all KARE 11 newscasts. You’ll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; breaking news from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kare11.com/article/news/local/kare11-extras/minnesota-is-me-and-im-minnesota-hockey-legend-lou-nanne-marks-nearly-60-years-calling-boys-state-hockey-tourney/89-ad097561-8962-439c-a6ec-7ddb03e27cea
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hockey legend Lou Nanne celebrates 59 years of state hockey
- Evidence Boris Johnson misled Parliament exists, says party report
- Bartlesville High tennis teams win first tournament
- My meeting with Prime Minister Modi
- Video: Larry John, “Earthquake ’89” Chemist
- Trump proposes 10 futuristic “Freedom Cities”, with Jetsons-like flying cars
- New York City Football Club has acquired midfielder Santiago Rodriguez from Montevideo City Torque as a designated player
- View of India, Indore field rated as poor, Harbhajan Singh
- Infrastructure development leads to country development
- The Iranian protester who escaped his execution – BBC Newsnight
- Nikki Haley attacks Donald Trump over age at US Conservative convention
- Boys’ Ice Hockey: No. 1 Delbarton Drives Epic Rally to Reach Non-Public Finals