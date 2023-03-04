Hockey legend Lou Nanne celebrates 59 years of state hockey

From his Gopher All-American days to his years with the North Stars, his well-rounded hockey career also spans nearly six decades of calling the state tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS “This is WTCN-TV 11 Minneapolis-St Paul.” In 1964, independent Twin Cities TV station WTCN, which is now KARE-TV, owned the rights to the Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament and enlisted former Gopher hockey star Lou Nanne to join the broadcast team.

They called me and asked me to come to the station, which I did, Nanne said. So you were on Channel 11, Randy Shaver told Nanne. The very first state hockey tournament you played in ’64, what do you remember about it?

Oh, I remember I wasn’t really nervous, but I was busy, Nanne said. Busy, because Lou basically did everything. From game color commentary to inter-period interviews, he was also there during both pregame and postgame. Back then, the TV broadcast of the boys’ tournament was incredibly simple, not like today. At the time, the tournament was held at the St. Paul Auditorium, which later became Roy Wilkens Auditorium when the Civic Center opened in 1976.

Lou remembers going to work out because he was so busy. I tell you, after three days my legs were like rubber, Nanne said. I could barely walk. It was a tough assignment.

How old were you then? Shaver asked. I was 23 in ’64, Nanne said. So much has changed in 59 years. The boys’ state hockey tournament is now two grades and gone are the plain sprinters made famous at the St. Paul Civic Center. The TV rights to broadcast the event no longer cost millions of dollars, and the talent on display since 1964 has exceeded all expectations, even Lou’s. Like last year and after doing so many tournaments and watching that championship game, I don’t know when I’ve seen a better high school game in my life, Nanne said. It’s just mind-boggling how skilled and how good these kids have become. Minnesota Hockey Day was held last month at White Bear Lake. It’s a celebration of the game we love, and it wouldn’t be complete without Lou Nanne, as Lou is recognized as Mr. Hockey in Minnesota.

From his Gopher All-American days in the early 1960s to his 23 years with the North Stars as a player, coach and general manager, his well-rounded hockey career also includes working in the broadcast booth, where he will celebrate 59 years with the state tournament for boys in march.

You are the face, the voice, of hockey in Minnesota, Shaver said.

I enjoy being a part of it. I enjoy watching the growth, Nanne said. I enjoy my happiness to be able to help others enjoy what I loved. Minnesota is me and I am Minnesota, that’s who I am. I did, said Nanne. Hockey may be his love, but family always comes first for Lou. And it’s his family that, believe it or not, can keep him in the boys’ tournament broadcast booth for many years to come. I was lucky enough to have my son and two of my grandsons compete in the state tournament, Nanne said.

So your goal is to broadcast your great-grandson’s state hockey game?” Shaver asked.

Yes, in 11 years, Nanne said. That’s what I’m thinking about. Well, that’s what I know. And if he’s good enough, you might be part of the team sooner and everything would make it. And right. You’ll be fine with nine years. And how old are you now?” asked Shaver.

You’d be 92 then, Randy said.

Be perfectly old, Lou said.

