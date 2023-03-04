Ohio State’s defensive line will play football starting in the spring to beat Penn State and Drew Allar

COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State playing football Chase Young started a trend in Penn State in 2019.

Young came back from suspension with three sacks in a 28-17 win. Every year since then, an OSU defensive lineman headlined his season with a big game against the Nittany Lions.

Nose guard Tommy Togiai led the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season with three sacks. They all came in the second game of the season, in State College. Tyreke Smith took five times under pressure against PSU during part of the 2021 season, playing some of the best football of his career.

Of course, JT Tuimoloau destroyed the standard last season with two sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one pass that ended in an interception, and one forced fumble. He served up a sample platter of all the ways a defensive lineman could ruin a game.

All those appearances helped upset the same Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford. He finally relinquished the quarterback job to Medinas Drew Allar. The sophomore adds another dimension to the job: a prototype quarterback with arm strength to match and enough mobility to turn a breakdown into a positive scramble.

The Big Ten East is defined by the top three quarterbacks: Michigan’s JJ McCarthy has already arrived. Kyle McCord and Devin Brown compete to run Ohio State right. Allar has completed his one-season apprenticeship and is finally able to showcase his five-star skills.

Ohio State assembled the pieces needed to build a line of defense to thwart it. This spring it can build on last season’s improvements toward the potentially unattainable standard the Young-fronted group set in 2019.

Looking back

Through five games, OSU averaged only two sacks per game. Had it held up, that would have been the lowest since the 2011 roster averaged 1.77. But things got better and OSU ended the season with 2.62 sacks per game, essentially right in line with where it has finished in each of its three post-Chase Young seasons.

As we reported at the time, the low numbers of firings correlated with the low number of opponent pass attempts. Ohio State’s firing rate, at the time 7.46%, was adequate, not elite, but certainly not historically low. However, it could not pick up bags on passes that were not thrown.

Over the last eight games, OSU posted a 9.23% layoff rate. That portion of the season included Mike Hall Jr.’s eight explosive snaps. at Michigan State, Tuimoloau’s century-old gig at Penn State, and Zach Harrison’s career night at Maryland.

For the season, OSU’s 8.6% layoff rate led the Big Ten and surpassed the average for the entire playoff era. That’s a better feat than one might assume given the absence of a single impressive bag leader.

However, advanced statistics suggest that there is still room for growth.

Looking forward

The only OSU edge defenseman to rank in the Pro Football Focus top 100 in pressure percentage was now departed senior Zach Harrison. Tuimoloau was ranked 108th in the qualifiers, Sawyer ranked 122nd. The latter did crack the top 100 in win percentage, measured directly against blocking.

So those two returning juniors can still increase their ability to create pressure and finish. However, within Johnson’s rotation, they need help. Harrison predicted big things for Caden Curry at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, this spring is even bigger for the two defensive targets of the 2022 class who barely played last season: Kenyatta Jackson and Omari Abor.

Jackson in particular offers great intrigue as a pass rusher. His advantage suggests he could make a sophomore impact from the rim, as Hall did at tackle last season. Both were in the middle of the national top 100. Both were in the background in the first year. Both had something to prove as freshmen.

As a matter of fact, Hall was ranked 16th nationally for defensive tackles in the PFF’s pressure percentage. if Jackson can put that kind of performance behind Tuimoloau and Sawyer, a four-quarter threat begins to emerge.

Allar alone can be a challenging matchup, but Penn State brings balance. Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards last season.

Again, OSU knows what it’s got at the top of the tackle rotation. It should come out April with a better idea of ​​what Hero Kanu can add to that six-deep concept. He combines size (6-4, 305) and athleticism with a still-maturing mastery of the game, having started his football experience late in life.

The Buckeyes took charge of a Penn State program that had become a nuisance by winning battles ahead of time. Continuing like this is the best way to ensure they can defeat Allar before he defeats them.

