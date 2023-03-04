Men’s tennis secures wins in double header against Colgate University and Boston University

The Big Green dominated the weekend with a 7-0 win against Colgate and a 6-1 game against BU.

by Ava Politis |





Last Sunday, men’s tennis played a double header at the Boss Tennis Center. The Big Green won 7-0 against Colgate University and ended the day by beating Boston University 6-1.

The Big Green entered match play after winning just one of three games in the ECAC Indoor Championship. According to head coach Xander Centenari, the Big Green trained hard to compete against teams of all different calibers.

Our guys are doing a great job showing up and playing hard in every game we play, regardless of who we’re playing against, Centenari said.

Hikaru Takeda 25 and Carlos Guerrero Alvarez 25 defeated the Raiders 6-3 in their doubles match. The freshman duo of Waleed Qadir 26 and Miles Groom 26 followed with a decisive 6-4 victory to clinch the double for the Big Green. The third doubles match was then broken up with Henry Ren 26 and Logan Chang 24 leading 5-4.

Qadir and Groom are currently 8-1 in doubles.

We started playing very well against good teams this spring, said Qadir. It was a lot of fun playing with him [Groom]and I think we play well together.

The Big Green continued to gain momentum as all singles matches culminated in two set wins for Dartmouth.

Takeda secured a singles victory for Dartmouth; Guerrero Alvarez also emerged victorious without dropping a game against Colgate’s Jack Selati. Groom, Ren and Qadir also won their respective matches. Chang ended the competition against Colgate with a singles victory, securing the Big Green sweep.

I think it brought the positive activity back into the team with a win like that, Ren said.

Although the Big Green secured the win against Colgate, the team had to refocus shortly after to take on the Terriers.

Once that game is over, we usually take a moment to break down the game we just played, Centenari said. If we have another match that same day, the priority immediately shifts to preparing physically and mentally for the next one.

This rapid turnaround did not negatively affect Dartmouth. Takeda and Guerrero Alvarez defeated Boston University 6-3 in their doubles match. However, the Terriers managed to secure a 6-3 victory against Qadir and Groom.

The fate of the double came down to Ren and Chang’s match. The Big Green emerged victorious as they won 7-5, securing an early lead.

I had a lot of faith in it [Chang], and I had a lot of confidence in myself, Ren said. Obviously it was a very close game, we were a break behind, but we were able to make up the break. I just knew we had it.

The winnings continued to pile up in singles as Guerrero Alvarez dominated his two-set match. Takeda and Chang also won their matches in straight sets. Boston University’s Corey Craig was the Terriers’ lone winner in the singles games with a win against Groom.

Freshmen Ren and Qadir also won their singles match, giving them a 6-1 victory over Boston University.

BU did well, even after we won the team game, they pushed us in the rest of the games, said Centenari. Our guys were able to come through to win it.

Winning both games in one day to secure a 9-3 record is no mean feat.

Double headers are, in a way, a test of your fitness, Qadir said. To see all our guys fighting hard without a lot of physical problems is definitely a good sign that we can be confident.

The Big Green takes on Bryant University on Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m., followed by Pennsylvania State University on Sunday, March 5 at 10 a.m.