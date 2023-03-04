A&T Men begins Saturday with CAA Tournament Play





THE GAME No. 7 North Carolina A&T (13-18, 8-10 CAA) vs. No. 10 Stony Brook (10-21, 6-12 CAA) PLACE Washington, DC/entertainment and sports arena (4,200) DATE March 4, 2023 TIP OFF 6 p.m CURRENT FloHoops RADIO 106.3 FM/1400 AM/WKEW CURRENT:The game will be streamed live on FloHoops, with Dave Ryan providing play-by-play and Mack McCarthy serving as the analysis.

RADIO:Spencer Turkin will handle the play-by-play. NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES STORYLINES The Aggies will play in their first-ever Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament as they open against the Stony Brook Red Wolves, who are also playing in their first CAA tournament.

Of the four new teams in the CAA A&T, Monmouth, Stony Brook and Hampton the Aggies finished top of the standings. They tied for sixth place with Delaware. The Aggies were picked to finish 11th in the CAA preseason poll.

A&T hopes to use the momentum of a 73-72 victory over Hampton last Saturday to advance in the CAA Tournament.

The Aggies got a strong performance from their post players as Duncan Power finished with 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds on 7-for-11 shooting. Forward Austin Johnson also secured a double-digit rebound with eight points and 12 rebounds.

finished with 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds on 7-for-11 shooting. Forward also secured a double-digit rebound with eight points and 12 rebounds. Seven of Johnson’s rebounds came on the offensive end and he also blocked two shots. In addition, Marcus had his ninth game over 20 points of the season with 20 points and five rebounds, as the Aggies recorded a record 57 rebounds.

The CAA released its postseason awards this week, featuring sophomore guard Comb Woods earning second-team All-CAA honors. Meanwhile, Powell earned a spot on the CAA’s all-rookie team.

earning second-team All-CAA honors. Meanwhile, Powell earned a spot on the CAA’s all-rookie team. Woods hopes to get back on track from when the Aggies had a 6-4 record in the CAA. Over that span, Woods averaged 20.7 points and shot 34 percent from 3-point range. But in the Aggies final 2-6 stretch, Woods averages 12.0 points and shoots 30.4 percent from 3-point range.

Powell enters the tournament playing well. He has secured a double-double in two of his last three games. In addition, he now leads the Aggies in rebounding at 5.7 per game.

Powell also scored in double digits in his last four games, averaging 17.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks on 48.2 percent (27-for-56) shooting from the ground, 36.3 percent (4-for-11) shooting from three and 80 percent (12-for-15) shooting from the free throw line.

The Aggies have not lost the opening game of a conference tournament since losing to Maryland Eastern Shore 75-65 on March 6, 2017, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament.

Phillip Shumpert is the Aggies head coach on an interim basis. He took over the program from Will Jones in August. He missed three games with COVID, but returned to take the big win over UNCG.

is the Aggies head coach on an interim basis. He took over the program from Will Jones in August. He missed three games with COVID, but returned to take the big win over UNCG. Shumpert has been instrumental in helping the Aggies recruit some of their talent.

Shumpert took over on an interim basis in August. Shumpert has coached at many levels, including high school, Division II, junior college, and Division I, and has five years of head coaching experience at the junior college level. EXPLORING THE STONEY STREAM RED WOLVES Stony Brook is also new to the CAA tournament. The Red Wolves finished tied with three players for ninth in the standings after CAA head coaches predicted that the Red Wolves would finish ninth in the preseason poll.

The Red Wolves enter the tournament on a three-game losing streak after losing to co-regular season champion Hofstra, runner-up UNC Wilmington and co-regular season champion Charleston.

Stony Brook’s last win was a 71–66 overtime win at home over William & Mary on February 16. Tyler Stephenson-Moore led the Red Wolves with 17 points against the Tribe, and Frank Policelli added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Stephenson-Moore leads the Red Wolves in scoring (14.5 points per game) with 40.5 percent shooting from the field, 30.8 percent from three and 84.3 percent from the free throw line.

Policelli is the second leading scorer with 13.4 points per game, with 41.4 percent from the floor, 35.6 percent from 3-point distance and 79.8 percent from the line.

Policelli is also Stony Brook’s leading rebounder with 9.2 per game. Policelli enters the tournament with 12 double-doubles this season.

The Red Wolves lost 92-52 against Charleston on Saturday. Stony Brook only shot 30.6 percent from the floor, even though Policelli finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Stephenson-Moore had only five points.

The winner of the A&T/Stony Brook game will play against Charleston from the Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Geno Ford is in his fifth season as head coach at Stony Brook. Ford has amassed a 56-60 (.483) record at Stony Brook and racked up a 20-win season (20-13) during his first full season in 2019-20.

Ford has also made head coaching stops at Bradley, Kent State and Muskingum. He made two NIT appearances and one CIT appearance in three seasons with Kent State. He also went to the CIT in Bradley. In 14 seasons, he has a record of 220-209 (.513). THE SERIES A&T and Stony Brook shared their two encounters this season, with each team winning on its own floor.

Neither team shot better than 40 percent in either game. Woods had 19 points in the Aggies 61-59 victory at home. Watson added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Austin Johnson had 10 points and six rebounds, including the two free throws that won the game for A&T.

had 10 points and six rebounds, including the two free throws that won the game for A&T. Policelli had a double-double in both games, and the Red Wolves outpaced the Aggies 92-71 over two games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2023/3/4/mens-basketball-a-t-men-begin-caa-tournament-play-on-saturday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos