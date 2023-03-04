Former English skipper denies accusations of racism





IMAGE: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said the process would damage the sport’s image. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images The disciplinary hearing into allegations of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club is a “terrible view of the game” and is not the right process to look into the allegations, former England captain Michael Vaughan said on Friday. Yorkshire and a number of individuals were charged by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last year following an investigation into allegations of racism made by former player Azeem Rafiq, who claimed in 2021 to have been a victim of institutional racism at the club. The scandal rocked English cricket and led to numerous changes in coaching and administrative staff in Yorkshire. Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent, claimed Vaughan told him and other players of Asian descent that there were “too many of you, we have to do something about it” before a 2009 match. The claim was supported by English leg spinner Adil Rashid. Vaughan, who played for Yorkshire between 1993 and 2009, has strenuously denied the allegation and did so again under cross-examination on Friday. “I have a very clear idea about, in 2009, that I know I didn’t say the words I would have said,” said Vaughan, who captained England in 51 Tests. “If you go through the history of me as a player, I don’t know when I would have gone on the field and said something to my teammates that would have put them in a bad frame of mind to play cricket.” added Vaughan. “That comment I would have made would have put my teammates in a position not to be able to perform to their full potential. “I keep going back to my memories of that match. You have three or four Asian players on the team at the same time, I couldn’t have been prouder.” HISTORICAL TWEETS Vaughan also accepted that historical tweets he had sent during his playing career could offend Rafiq, saying “in 2021 when the historical tweets (surfaced) I was immediately disgusted by them and apologised.” The 48-year-old added that he met Rafiq in 2021 because “the whole situation got out of hand”. “This has not been easy for anyone. This is not the right process to deal with word-to-word comments from 14 years ago,” Vaughan said. “Ex-teammates fighting it out over rumors is a terrible view of the game and a very bad view of how cricket has handled this situation. “We need to expose discrimination and make sure people are held accountable, but I just feel like having conversations, from that meeting, I thought we were on the right platform to work together and help each other , but that was not the case.” The hearing runs until March 9.

