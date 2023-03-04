Alabama Football Recruiting 2023: Meet the New Guys – Defense Line

After looking at all of Alabama’s incoming offensive players (Backfield, passcatchers, and OL) over the past few weeks, we now move on to the side of the ball that wins championships*.

*at least ten years ago. May no longer apply

When Pete Golding took over as defensive coordinator in 2019, Alabama had a massive exodus from the previous season on the defensive line. And with that, the trio of Byron Young, DJ Dale and Justin Eboigbe all became starters as true freshmen and kept that until 2022. It was rocky, for sure. But we did see improvement every year. That said, the defensive front over the last four years just wasn’t quite the dominant unit Alabama fans had become accustomed to over the past decade.

And so now comes a new recruiting class to bring in new talent for the future for Kevin Steele’s old school approach.

As always, I’ll provide a brief summary of each player, all the information about his athletic profile (SPARQ is sadly dead), my thoughts on his attributes, and how I think he fits into Alabama’s depth chart and schedule. All rankings and heights/weights come from the 247Sports Composite as I think they do the best job of rating and ranking players. Though I’ll mention if any of the other services have a particularly different take on a particular player.

There is some overlap between linebackers and DL as most edge players are more linebacker sized but play on the line. I’ll include the edge rushers with the linebackers in the next article, but there are a few guys who were edge rushers in high school that I think will end up as pure DLs in Alabama and will keep them in this article.

Jordan Renaud

Since enrolling in Alabama in January, Renaud has already gained up to 261 pounds and is listed as a DL, so he’s our tweener player I mentioned in the intro who isn’t necessarily an edge rusher.

His stats weren’t astonishing in high school, but he consistently competed on the top circuits in both Florida and Texas, while also doing a lot of track and field work – both longer distance sprints and shot put. For the most part, Alabama had to compete with Midwestern schools for its signature: Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M.

ESPN in particular is a huge fan, rating him #50 overall and the #4 domestic defensive lineman in the country.

Play style

The first word that comes to mind when looking at Renaud is firm. He is like a solid brick wall at the point of contact with blockers and will not lose ground. But he’s also solid in his techniques, angles and playing responsibilities, and his tackles are also just… solid.

His most impressive feature, to me, is how he uses arms that look longer than they should be to attack blockers, keep them away from him, then dig in and run backwards before sneaking around to get a to make tackle.

Again, he does all of this with just 245 pounds while looking as sturdy and powerful as a 280-pound collegiate defense. As he adds mass, he only gets more powerful with his already amazing strength and use of leverage.

Renaud doesn’t show much of a gap-shooter or slippery pass-rusher, but he’s a phenomenal run-stopper, shows an understanding of college-level two-gap responsibilities, and will get plenty of cleanup sacks and tackles for loss as he pushing blockers to the backfield and making a thud of a tackle as QBs/RBs try to divert.

Schedule Fit

In high school, he played mostly defensive end on a 3-3-5 defense. Kind of a big-end, 5Tech position that faces the attack gear directly, but often attacks their inside shoulder instead of the outside.

This lines up exactly with what Nick Saban has generally always favored, agnostic of his defensive coordinator, as the defensive end of the weak side in basic packs. If he is able to fully move in as an inside rusher, he could become a full 3-down player (remember Jonathan Allen’s old role) playing defensive end and moving to defensive tackle at passing downs.

Prediction

Alabama has probably lined up their three starters for 2023 in Justin Eboigbe, Jaheim Oatis, and Tim Smith, so my prediction section for all players in this article is going to be a little lackluster. There is also quite a bit of depth behind those three starters.

Renaud might make a special team unit for his blocking ability (he also plays TE), but I don’t think we’ll see him on defense this year as he works on adding mass.

Hunter Osborne

Like Renaud, Hunter Osborne left high school at a lower weight than we usually see on the Alabama defensive line, but he’s already at 275 after enrolling in Tuscaloosa. He is a multi-year starter for a 7A level playoff squad at Alabama State in Hewitt-Trussville, so he has good competitive experience during his high school career.

Play style

At his best, Osborne is a specialist on sharpness, using superb length, balance and core strength to tackle blockages and keep ball carriers on edge without being able to get around him. He tackles like a vulture, often reaching out with arms wide to grab onto, and taking up much more space than his actual size.

He may not be extremely twitchy or explosive from the start, but he does have a long stride and surprising closing speed that can chase down WRs or QBs trying to beat him to the sidelines.

Schedule Fit

Like Renaud, Osborne is a natural fit as a defensive base in Nick Sabans 3-4. Hell needs to develop his inner rush game to free up playing time for himself in 2-down lineman formations.

Prediction

I think Osborne is a redshirt man this year. He’s probably a step or so behind Renaud in the same position, and as such he’s more of a guy with developmental depth.

Eric Hill

While ESPN, 247, and Rivals all see Hill as a prospect who is in their 200s, On3 actually differed a bit and holds 93rd overall. 300 pounds of gear.

Play style

Hill is one of those guys who I think has a very good chance of becoming a favorite type of player in a few years. He’s a bit undersized for a defensive tackle/nose tackle, but he’s soooo smooth and always plays in the backfield. Seriously, 18 tackles for losing the nose tackle spot his senior year is AWESOME.

He has an exceptionally mean swimming move that he pairs with a sort of crossed shimmy move that causes skates to center and try to stay in front of him, often turning that into a drive-killing game. Add to that a nose for whacking passes, and you’ve got the bones of a phenomenal interior pass rusher – a skill highly prized in college and even more so in the NFL.

He has some work to do to cope with double teams and take blocks in a consistent manner, but the game’s negative advantage is extremely high.

Schedule Fit

Unlike the previous two guys, Hill is a one-gap player par excellence who will excel at shooting through to the backfield. Ten years ago that would have meant he was relegated to 3rd downs. Now that style of defensive tackle often plays a lot more of the game. And Kevin Steele’s defense on other programs leaned more towards that probing style than we’re used to seeing under Nick Saban.

Prediction

While I think it’ll be a few years before we see Hill come into his own, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see him somewhat of a constant man on cleanup duty this year.

James Smith

While all other prospects have grown bigger upon arrival at Alabama, Smith is now on the Tides roster at a slim 295 pounds down from 310 in high school. He was perhaps the most talked about recruit for Alabama fans in the process, as he and 5-star teammate Qua Russaw were a package duo who waited all the way to signing day before announcing any intentions.

On3 continues to give Alabama some love here, and they consider Smith not just a 5-star, but a top-10 prospect.

Play style

I’ll put it this way: It’s not often you get a full 12-minute reel for a defensive tackle.

Smith combines quickness, quickness and blast off the line to be a dominant force in the backfield. He moves to different spots on the defense line and can win with power, can perform a spin move, and can even pull off a pure speed attack on the edge at times.

What he excels at, however, is using his quick, jerky feet to set up a block, giving them a shove and a sidestep at the same time, then chasing the ball. He’s a relentless pursuer who will fight block after block after block to fight his way all over the field and put in a tackle when needed.

He’s not the biggest or toughest player to beat blocks from a standstill, but he sure knows how to use his speed to really smash into a blockade and win with violence and explosion.

Schedule Fit

As I said above, he is a versatile guy who can end, tackle or nose any game. I think he will focus more on 1-gapping and pass rush packs initially, but over the course of the round he can develop into basically anything he wants to do.

Prediction

If this was a year when Alabama had open spots on the defensive line, I would expect Smith to be in the middle of winning the job as a true freshman. However, as it stands, there’s a huge block on game time. So things kind of depend on how Kevin Steele rotates his line… but I think we kind of see Smith as a rotating man this year. Not much… But certainly enough to keep him in sight all year.