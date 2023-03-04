Sports
Rockford IceHogs | Father and son; Music and hockey: a band like no
Dylan Wells didn’t come from a traditional hockey family and didn’t pick up the game wearing diapers like many of his current peers in the AHL. Before his love for hockey, there was his love for music that came from his father Rob.
I come from a more musical family, Dylan laughed.
Rob Wells is and was the lead drummer for Tim Hicks, a Canadian country band that has 18 top 10 hits on the Canada Country chart. Rob has also helped Hicks and the band earn two platinum singles, seven gold singles, a gold album and a CCMA award. You don’t have to look far to see where Dylan picked up his love of music at a young age.
I hear the story over and over again, I forgot what kid’s show I was watching, but I watched it repeatedly, Dylan recalled. My dad got a little tired of watching the same thing, so he put on a Peter Gabriel live show. From there I started playing along with that live concert on my drum kit in front of the TV.
I think when I was six or seven years old I dressed up as the drummer for Halloween, and everyone looked at me and said, Who are you? and I said I’m Peter Gabriel’s drummer!
Many of Dylan’s current teammates and opponents in the AHL were strapping on their hockey skates and learning how to tape their sticks as soon as they could walk. That was not the case with the netminder. Dylan got a drum set for his first birthday, but didn’t start playing hockey until third grade.
Growing up, drumming, that was my only focus, he said. My father played drums all my life. That’s how I grew up, drumming through him.
Eventually, hockey began to gain a foothold. Being in Canada, hockey is always on TV, so I noticed that. I saw Martin Brodeur play for the Canadian Olympic team, I think it was in 2002, I would have been 4 years old. I went in front of the TV and made saves and pretended to be the goalkeeper. That’s kind of what sparked my interest in hockey, and then it obviously turned into a passion.
A passion indeed. Dylan is now in his fourth pro season after the Edmonton Oilers drafted him in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. With the IceHogs, the 6-foot-3 backstop has taken another step forward in his professional development and has achieved this season already set AHL career highs in games played and wins. Wells’ journey recently even took him to the National Hockey League when he appeared in a game for the Chicago Blackhawks against the Winnipeg Jets on November 5, stopping 12 of 13 shots. Although he no longer joins Peter Gabriel’s videos, he still links goalkeeping to drumming and to his father.
Being a drummer and being a goalie, there’s the similarity that if you make a mistake, everyone notices. It obviously gets magnified when my dad screws up at a concert or live show; I think everyone will realize if the drummer makes a mistake. If the keeper makes a mistake on the ice and you let in a goal, it will be noticeable. As a drummer and as a goalkeeper you are the backbone of the team.
It’s not just the similarities in stage presence that Dylan sees between himself and his father. My dad’s passion definitely sparked something in me to put in that day-to-day work to get better and always do my best to reach the highest level possible, Wells said.
Dylan made sure to credit the support of his dad Rob and his mom Barb as he jumped into a world of early morning ice times, weekend tournaments and daily drives to practice. All this while Rob played in shows from coast to coast. He [Rob] had to work to get where he was, Dylan noted. And they had full support for me. From the first day I told them I wanted to be a hockey player, they never doubted it and did everything they could to get me where I am today.
When I was younger he had a lot of things he did. He did several projects, played with different bands and also did some production and drum lessons.
In the summer, usually every weekend, my dad was traveling somewhere with the band.
After being away from the kick pedal for a few years, Dylan is starting to get back into music. My last years of minor hockey, playing the drums became a bit of an escape. I’ve gotten into it a bit more in recent years.
I started playing guitar less than a year ago, he added. Every day off, every free time, I always play, always try to learn new songs. It’s also challenging, so taking your mind off the game is another thing.
Occasionally, Dylan strums a few chords with team massage therapist Harrison Myatt in the locker room. A few guys play here, including Harry. So I go there before practice and stuff, or after practice and just kind of jam.
For Dylan, his hockey career and musical inspiration follow different but connected paths. While his father Rob plays in country music concerts in North America and beyond, Dylan continues to progress as a professional goaltender. One with drumsticks, one with a goalkeeper stick, both at the back of the podium and the backbone of their team.
