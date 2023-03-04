Maryland meets Iowa in Big Ten semifinal





#3-Seed Maryland (25-5, 15-3 B1G) in return for #2-Seed Iowa (24-6, 15-3 B1G) Semifinals of the Big Ten tournament

March 4, 2023

5:00 PM

Target Center (Minneapolis, MN)

Big Ten Network

Live statistics

Game notes MINNEAPOLIS, MN —The fifth-ranked and No. 3 Maryland women’s basketball team (25-5) will take on No. 2-seeded Iowa (24-6) in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals Saturday at 5 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis, min. Saturday’s game will air on the Big Ten Network and the Fox Sports app. Fans can also listen to Saturday’s game on Sirius XM on Sirius135 or 195 and on theSXM app. Click for the full tournament schedule and more informationhere. 2022-23 STORYLINES What is Maryland defeated Illinois 73-58 in the quarterfinals on Friday to win its seventh straight game and 12th of 13. Abby Meiers And Diamond miller each scored 14 points and Lavender Briggs Added 11 points from the bench.

And each scored 14 points and Added 11 points from the bench. Brian Alexander was named the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll on Monday after averaging 20.0 points, 55.6% (10-18) from outside the arc and 54% (13-24) from the floor in two wins.

was named the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll on Monday after averaging 20.0 points, 55.6% (10-18) from outside the arc and 54% (13-24) from the floor in two wins. The Terrapins are 7-3 vs. ranked teams and tied with Indiana to lead the country with four wins over the top 10 teams. Maryland and Indiana are the only teams in the country with four top 10 wins.

Miller broke the program’s free throw record of 176 set by Alyssa Thomas (2012–13). She made 177 free throws this season.

Miller moved into 13th all-time in career scoring with 1,606 points, passing Tianna Hawkins (2010-13) with 1,595 career points and Jessie Hicks, who scored 1,601 from 1990-03. Next is Lynetta Kizer (2008-12) with 1,621 career points.

Diamond miller was named a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection by the league’s head coaches and media panel. Shyanne Sellers was voted into the first team by the media, into the second team by the coaches, and earned All-Defensive Team honors. Abby Meiers was elected to the Second Team by both groups and Believe Mason earned a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

was named a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection by the league’s head coaches and media panel. was voted into the first team by the media, into the second team by the coaches, and earned All-Defensive Team honors. was elected to the Second Team by both groups and earned a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Diamond miller is one of the top 25 players in the country named on the Wooden Award Midseason Watch List. She was also named a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, as well as the Wade Watch and Naismith Midseason lists.

is one of the top 25 players in the country named on the Wooden Award Midseason Watch List. She was also named a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, as well as the Wade Watch and Naismith Midseason lists. Shyanne Sellers was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Final 10 list for the best small forward in the country.

was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Final 10 list for the best small forward in the country. Maryland has five 1,000-point scorers (Miller – 1,606; Meyers – 1,377; Briggs – 1,173; Alexander – 1,104; Pinzan – 1,021).

Maryland women’s basketball is in its 52nd season and has a record of 1,103-448 (.711). The Terrapins are No. 11 all-time in NCAA Division I history in winning percentage and No. 9 in all-time wins.

Senior Diamond miller was named to the 10-player Preseason All-Big Ten Team for the second straight season to start the year. She is a two-time All-Big Ten honoree and was the 2021 Big Ten Tournament Co-MOP.

was named to the 10-player Preseason All-Big Ten Team for the second straight season to start the year. She is a two-time All-Big Ten honoree and was the 2021 Big Ten Tournament Co-MOP. Maryland was selected by both the head coaches and media panel to finish fourth in the Big Ten. Both groups chose Iowa to win the conference. The coaches chose Ohio State to finish second, Indiana to finish third, and Michigan rounded out the top five. The media panel chose Indiana second, Ohio State third, and Michigan fifth.

Two-time National Coach of the Year Brenda Frise brought in nine new players this season, including AP Honorable Mention All-American honoree Abby Meiers (Princeton), All-SEC transfer Lavender Briggs (Florida), All-AAC transfer Eliza Pinzan (USF), SEC graduate transfer Brian Alexander (Vanderbilt) and All-CAA transfer Allie mug (Towson).

brought in nine new players this season, including AP Honorable Mention All-American honoree (Princeton), All-SEC transfer (Florida), All-AAC transfer (USF), SEC graduate transfer (Vanderbilt) and All-CAA transfer (Towson). All five transfers averaged over 9.0 points per game last year – Meyers (17.9), Alexander (15.2), Briggs (12.5), Kubek (12.2) and Pinzan (9.3) . Series history Maryland is 20-3 all-time in the Big Ten Tournament and head coach Brenda Frise is 20-4.

is 20-4. The Terrapins have won five Big Ten Tournament titles (2015, 2016, 2017, 2020, 2021) and made seven appearances in the Big Ten title game.

The Terrapins are 7-0 all-time in the Big Ten Semifinals.

Maryland is 11-5 all-time vs. Iowa and 2-1 vs. the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Tournament. file cutters Head coach Brenda Frise is in its 21st season at College Park. She led the Terrapins to a 560–145 (.794) record, 14 conference titles, 18 NCAA Tournament bids in 20 postseasons, three Final Fours, six Elite Eights, 10 Sweet Sixteens, and the 2006 NCAA Championship.

is in its 21st season at College Park. She led the Terrapins to a 560–145 (.794) record, 14 conference titles, 18 NCAA Tournament bids in 20 postseasons, three Final Fours, six Elite Eights, 10 Sweet Sixteens, and the 2006 NCAA Championship. Frese has a career record of 617-175 (.780) during her 24 years as head coach.

Frese was named National Coach of the Year by the AP, The Athletic, and ESPN at the end of the 2020–21 season. In October 2021, Frese became the first woman inducted into the Washington DC Metro Basketball Hall of Fame.

With the Terrapins’ victory in Nebraska on February 14, 2021, Frese clinched victory No. 500 in Maryland, making her the winningest coach in Maryland basketball history. Hall of Fame women’s basketball head coach Chris Weller won 499 games in her 27 seasons (1975-2002). Maryland in the b1g The Terps are 199-53 (.790) all-time against their Big Ten opponents.

Since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15, the Terrapins are 157-23 (.872) vs. their conference opponents, including their 20-3 record in the Big Ten Tournament.

In the 21 years under Frese, the Terps are 168-27 (.862) against their Big Ten opponents.

Frese is 182-32 (.850) all-time vs. Big Ten opponents, including her time at Minnesota and at Ball State.

Since joining the league in 2014, Maryland is 72-6 (.923) against Big Ten teams at home. peeps in the polls Maryland is one of the most consistent winning programs in the country. The Terrapins have been ranked in 247 direct polls conducted by the Associated Press, dating back to the preseason poll of the 2010–11 season. That streak is behind only Connecticut (562 weeks).

Maryland has ranked 297 weeks in the past 19 seasons, including 220 weeks in the AP top 10 and 93 in the AP top 5.

Brenda Frise has had a team ranked in 349 weeks in her career.

has had a team ranked in 349 weeks in her career. Maryland has started the season in the last 13 seasons in a row and 18 as head coach Brenda Frise ‘s 21 seasons at College Park. The Terps were in the AP Preseason Top 10 under Frese 11 times and placed in the top five six times. Click here for this week’s game notes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2023/3/4/womens-basketball-maryland-to-face-iowa-in-big-ten-semifinals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos