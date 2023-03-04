Cricket-Australias Smith has no full-time captaincy ambition





NEW DELHI (Reuters) Steve Smith has no ambitions to become full-time captain of Australia again, the 33-year-old said after leading the team to a nine-wicket win in the Third Test against India on Friday. Smith managed Australia between 2014 and 2018 before being stripped of the honor following a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. He remains Pat Cummins’ deputy since the paceman became test captain in November 2021 and has since stepped in three times to lead Australia. Cummins returned home after the second Test to be with his ailing mother and Smith was tasked to bring about a turnaround in Indore after their successive defeats at Nagpur and Delhi. Not letting himself down, Smith led proactively to lead Australia to a nine-wicket romp well within three days, also confirming their place in the World Test Championship final in June. While Cummins is expected to return for the fourth and final test in Ahmedabad next week, it will depend on the medical situation back home in Sydney. Smith said he had no ambition at any stage to return as full-time captain. My time is up. His Pats team now, Smith told reporters, after inflicting what was only their third defeat on home soil in India in their last 46 Tests dating back to 2012, Smith told reporters. I’ve clearly been able to hold my own this week, clearly in difficult circumstances with Patty going home. Our thoughts are still with him. But India is a part of the world that I like to captain, it’s probably my favorite place in the world to captain. Smith executed his attack with aplomb, taking a stunning catch at leg slip to clear Cheteshwar Pujara at a crucial moment and looking generally in charge in the frantic, low-scoring contest. Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden was among those impressed by Smith’s inspired captaincy at Indore. You could tell he was right in the game. He’s been brilliant. Tactically on point, ready for the challenge, Hayden said on commentary. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Himani Sarkar)

