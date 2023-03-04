Sports
WATCH: Semifinals State for Class B Girls’ Basketball and Girls’ Hockey – InForum
THOMPSON TOMMIES TOP EKM TO PROCEED TO CLASS B SEMI-FINAL
MINOT Number one seed Thompson took on Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier. In the 2nd quarter, Thompson led by 7 runs when Sydney Schwabe found Olivia Dick, who hit nothing but three. In the 3rd quarter, EKM attempted a comeback, and Norah Entzi tripled. But the lead was still 15. In the 4th quarter, The Tommies built a big lead, as freshman Star Addy Sage reeled in the big shot. Thompson advances to the semifinals and wins 66-43.
AFTER 24 YEARS OF ABSENCE, THE GARRISON RETURNS TO THE STATE
MINOT Garrison is back in the state tournament for the first time since 1999. Kenmare-Bowbells appear for the third time in a row. Early in the first quarter, The Honkers went on a run, and Brenna Stroklund got the bucket and foul to close out the 11-0. In the second quarter Garrison would warm up, Mia Gehring with a quick breakaway was faster than everyone for the layup to tie it up. The second half belonged to the Troopers, Gehring was wide open and she made them pay with the three-point shot. Garrison wins 45-33 and advances to the semifinals
THE SPRUINS EDGE BIG FORKS IN THE GIRLS HOCKEY STATE QUARTERFINALS
MINOT Number two seeded North/South took on Grand Forks on WDAY Xtra. At the end of the first inning, Rebecca Mathison took a wide shot, and it was diverted by a Knightrider. Spruins leads 1-0. Just a minute later, Kenleigh Fisher ripped it home down the middle, and the Spruins doubled their lead. Late in the second, on the two-man advantage, Annika Presteng tipped it forward to put the Knightriders on the board. An empty goal took the Spruins to the semi-finals with the victory over Grand Forks 3-1.
BISMARCK GIRLS HOCKEY WIN BIG OVER MANDAN TO MAKE THE LAST FOUR AT THE STATE TOURNAMENT
MINOT Mandan and Bismarck face each other in the final quarterfinal of the state tournament. Starting in the first, Ainsley Johnson drove in and tucked it away to give Bismarck the early lead. In the second period, a scramble for the net led to Madison Hertz tying it in one piece. Looking to tie the score, Ava Krikorian was all alone beating the goaltender on the other side to secure victory for Bismarck 5-1.
MOORHEAD BOYS HOCKEY ROLL ROSEAU TO RETURN TO THE XCEL ENERGY CENTER
EAST GRAND FORKS Moorhead in their 23rd consecutive Section 8AA Championship game against Roseau. Starting in the second inning, Moorhead led two nothing as Abe Carlson correlated the rebound to extend the lead to three. The Rams started to make some waves. Noah Urness tapped in the shot, bringing Roseau within two. The Spuds were relentless in the offensive zone as Joey Simonich rebuilt the lead on the one timer. Moorhead punched their ticket back into the state tournament with an 8-1 win.
WARROAD BOYS HOCKEY DOMINATES EAST GRAND FORKS TO SECURE SECTION 8A CHAMPIONSHIP
THIEF RIVER FALLS Warroad and East Grand Forks competed for a ticket to the state tournament. In the first period, Carson Pilgrim was in the slot and found the bottom corner to put the Warriors first on the board. Later in the period, Murray Marvin Cordes grabbed the rebound on the backhand to make it 2-0. In the second period, the Warriors were in the power play as Ryan Lund cashed in on the second try, and the Warriors head back to St. Paul with a 5-1 victory over East Grand Forks.
SHEYENNE HIDDEN DAVIES TO PROCEED TO EDC FINAL
FARGO The #4 seed Sheyenne takes on the top-ranked Davies Eagles at the SHAC. In the second half, Davies trailed by seven points, as Fallon Passanante set up the three and emptied it… The Eagles cut to the lead. The second half belonged to the Mustangs, Brenna Dick got into the corner all alone and splashed the jumper. She finished with 28 points. Sheyenne upsets Davies 56-45
WEST FARGO SURVIVES RED RIVER TO PLAY FOR EDC CHAMPIONSHIP
FARGO The second semi-final saw West Fargo and Red River, the winner progressing to the final. Red River got the ball moving early, a series of passes led to Cassidy O’Halloran wide open in the corner for three hours. West Fargo would answer on the quick break… Brylie Peterson shot to the basket and got the layup. The Packers beat Red River 57-50 and will face Sheyenne in the EDC Finals.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.inforum.com/sports/prep/watch-state-semifinals-set-for-class-b-girls-basketball-and-girls-hockey
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- WATCH: Semifinals State for Class B Girls’ Basketball and Girls’ Hockey – InForum
- Top Stories: Yellow iPhone 14 next week?, iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 15 rumors and more
- 7 signs of iron deficiency and how to get enough
- Alabama’s permanent rival, says Nick Saban
- Where is the Nintendo Switch 2 in 6 years?
- Sexual Minority Individuals Need Better CVH Interventions
- Cross-Border Earthquake Response Operation from Turkey to Northwest Syria (from March 3, 2023) – Syrian Arab Republic
- Statins may help reduce the effects of anthracycline-induced heart damage
- Cricket-Australias Smith has no full-time captaincy ambition
- Maryland meets Iowa in Big Ten semifinal
- Middleton college song for turkey victims
- Rockford IceHogs | Father and son; Music and hockey: a band like no