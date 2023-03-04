WATCH: Semifinals State for Class B Girls’ Basketball and Girls’ Hockey – InForum

THOMPSON TOMMIES TOP EKM TO PROCEED TO CLASS B SEMI-FINAL

MINOT Number one seed Thompson took on Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier. In the 2nd quarter, Thompson led by 7 runs when Sydney Schwabe found Olivia Dick, who hit nothing but three. In the 3rd quarter, EKM attempted a comeback, and Norah Entzi tripled. But the lead was still 15. In the 4th quarter, The Tommies built a big lead, as freshman Star Addy Sage reeled in the big shot. Thompson advances to the semifinals and wins 66-43.

AFTER 24 YEARS OF ABSENCE, THE GARRISON RETURNS TO THE STATE

MINOT Garrison is back in the state tournament for the first time since 1999. Kenmare-Bowbells appear for the third time in a row. Early in the first quarter, The Honkers went on a run, and Brenna Stroklund got the bucket and foul to close out the 11-0. In the second quarter Garrison would warm up, Mia Gehring with a quick breakaway was faster than everyone for the layup to tie it up. The second half belonged to the Troopers, Gehring was wide open and she made them pay with the three-point shot. Garrison wins 45-33 and advances to the semifinals

THE SPRUINS EDGE BIG FORKS IN THE GIRLS HOCKEY STATE QUARTERFINALS

MINOT Number two seeded North/South took on Grand Forks on WDAY Xtra. At the end of the first inning, Rebecca Mathison took a wide shot, and it was diverted by a Knightrider. Spruins leads 1-0. Just a minute later, Kenleigh Fisher ripped it home down the middle, and the Spruins doubled their lead. Late in the second, on the two-man advantage, Annika Presteng tipped it forward to put the Knightriders on the board. An empty goal took the Spruins to the semi-finals with the victory over Grand Forks 3-1.

BISMARCK GIRLS HOCKEY WIN BIG OVER MANDAN TO MAKE THE LAST FOUR AT THE STATE TOURNAMENT

MINOT Mandan and Bismarck face each other in the final quarterfinal of the state tournament. Starting in the first, Ainsley Johnson drove in and tucked it away to give Bismarck the early lead. In the second period, a scramble for the net led to Madison Hertz tying it in one piece. Looking to tie the score, Ava Krikorian was all alone beating the goaltender on the other side to secure victory for Bismarck 5-1.

MOORHEAD BOYS HOCKEY ROLL ROSEAU TO RETURN TO THE XCEL ENERGY CENTER

EAST GRAND FORKS Moorhead in their 23rd consecutive Section 8AA Championship game against Roseau. Starting in the second inning, Moorhead led two nothing as Abe Carlson correlated the rebound to extend the lead to three. The Rams started to make some waves. Noah Urness tapped in the shot, bringing Roseau within two. The Spuds were relentless in the offensive zone as Joey Simonich rebuilt the lead on the one timer. Moorhead punched their ticket back into the state tournament with an 8-1 win.

WARROAD BOYS HOCKEY DOMINATES EAST GRAND FORKS TO SECURE SECTION 8A CHAMPIONSHIP

THIEF RIVER FALLS Warroad and East Grand Forks competed for a ticket to the state tournament. In the first period, Carson Pilgrim was in the slot and found the bottom corner to put the Warriors first on the board. Later in the period, Murray Marvin Cordes grabbed the rebound on the backhand to make it 2-0. In the second period, the Warriors were in the power play as Ryan Lund cashed in on the second try, and the Warriors head back to St. Paul with a 5-1 victory over East Grand Forks.

SHEYENNE HIDDEN DAVIES TO PROCEED TO EDC FINAL

FARGO The #4 seed Sheyenne takes on the top-ranked Davies Eagles at the SHAC. In the second half, Davies trailed by seven points, as Fallon Passanante set up the three and emptied it… The Eagles cut to the lead. The second half belonged to the Mustangs, Brenna Dick got into the corner all alone and splashed the jumper. She finished with 28 points. Sheyenne upsets Davies 56-45

WEST FARGO SURVIVES RED RIVER TO PLAY FOR EDC CHAMPIONSHIP

FARGO The second semi-final saw West Fargo and Red River, the winner progressing to the final. Red River got the ball moving early, a series of passes led to Cassidy O’Halloran wide open in the corner for three hours. West Fargo would answer on the quick break… Brylie Peterson shot to the basket and got the layup. The Packers beat Red River 57-50 and will face Sheyenne in the EDC Finals.