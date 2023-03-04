Sports
Gauchos travel to Hawaii with No. 3 Seed on the Line
SANTA BARBARA, California (March 4, 2023) — The stakes for the regular season finale of UC Santa Barbara women’s basketball (19-10, 12-7 Big West) in Hawai’i (14-14, 12-7 Big West) are clear: the winner gets the third seed for the Big next week’s West Championship. The last time these two teams met, the Gauchos cleared a 20-point deficit in the second half to win 72-69 in the Thunderdome.
DETAILS
Game 30
Saturday March 4 | 9 p.m. PST
UC Santa Barbara (19-9, 12-6 Big West) in Hawaii (14-14, 12-7 Big West)
Stan Sheriff Center | Honolulu
ESPN+ | Live statistics
LAST TIME OFF
UCSB certainly envisioned their final home game of the season going better than Thursday night. The Gauchos fell 80-59 to UC Davis.
AN EYE ON THE RECORD BOOKS
Not many Gauchos have more career rebounds than Ila Lane. In fact, only four players in UCSB women’s basketball history have knocked down more than Moraga’s center. Coming into Saturday night’s game, Lane has 869 rebounds as Gaucho and has averaged 8.3 per game this season. She is tied with Sweets Underwood, with Lindsay Taylor (877) and Erika Kienast (1,024) ahead of her.
HISTORY
While the Rainbow Wahine led the all-time series, 20-31, these two teams have split the series over the past three seasons, producing a collection of great games in the process. Their first meeting this season was an instant classic as the Gauchos went 30-6 to erase a 20-point deficit in the second half for a 72-69 win at the Thunderdome. UCSB’s final win in Honolulu was even closer, with the Gauchos pulling off a one-run win over a buzzer-beater by Danae Miller, 57-56.
GAUCHOS AMONG THE BEST IN THE BIG WEST
UC Santa Barbara runs some of the best offenses in The Big West, leading the conference in scoring (67 points per game), field goal percentage (.433), and assists (14.2 per game). Alexis Tucker leads the Gauchos and ranks fifth in The Big West in scoring (13.6 points per game). Ila Lane ranks 12th in the conference (11.9 ppg), thanks in large part to shooting .545 from the floor, the best field goal percentage in The Big West.
Lane also leads the conference in rebounding (8.3 per game) and double-doubles (10). Her control of the glass helps the Gauchos place third in the conference with 36.7 rebounds per game as a team and second for rebound margin (+3.41)
Callie Cooper has established himself as the Gauchos’ leading playmaker at this point in the season, ranking fifth in the conference for assists per game (3.3) and fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.4). Alyssa Marin and Anya Choice are also among the top playmakers in the conference, averaging 2.8 and 2.5 assists per game, respectively.
EXPLORING THE RAINBOW WAHINE
The result of Saturday night’s game more than determines Hawai’i’s seeding, it will be the difference between a regular season winning or losing record as the Rainbow Wahine enter the game with exactly .500, 14-14. 12 of those 14 wins have come against Big West opponents, including three of their last four games.
The Hawaii offense is led by guards Lily Wahinekapu and Dejah Phillips, both of whom have averaged double-digit averages this season. Wahinekapu has been particularly active against Big West foes, scoring the seventh most points in conference play this season (231). The Rainbow Wahine will not hesitate to take shots from outside the arc, making more three-pointers than all but two teams in the conference; Meilani McBee is their most active long range shooter, averaging three and a half per game this season.
When it comes to rebounding, Hawaiʻi outscores everyone but UCSB in avoiding opposing boards, throwing just 33.4 rebounds per game. Look for Hawai’i’s Kallin Spiller to battle UCSB’s Ila Lane on the glass; Spiller is tied for second in the conference with 7.2 rebounds per game, while Lane is tied for first with 8.3.
NEXT ONE
The 2023 Big West Championship kicks off on March 7, but none of these teams will play that day. Since the lowest seed that either team can finish with is fifth seed, they will get Tuesday off and go straight to the quarter-finals on March 8. The winner of Saturday’s game earns the No. 3 and a game against the No. 6 seed, Cal State Fullerton, at 8:30 p.m. The loser will finish as No. 4 or No. 5, but either way, they play UC Davis on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 PM. Every game of The Big West Championship is live on ESPN+
TUCKER AND LANE JOIN 1000 POINTS CLUB
On January 26 against Hawaiʻi, Alexis Tucker and Ila Lane each scored the 1000th point of their careers, making them the 29th and 30th women to reach the milestone in a Gaucho uniform. Tucker led all scorers with 23 against the Rainbow Wahine to join the 1000 point club. Tucker began her career playing for Texas Tech and has grown into an outstanding scorekeeper since moving to UCSB. Lane reached the 1,000-point mark with 15 points against Hawaiʻi and added 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season. The center reached the target in just three seasons, having opted out of the 2020-21 campaign. To read more, click here.
TUCKER EARNS BIG WEST PLAYER OF THE WEEK (NOV 28)
Senior Alexis Tucker received Big West Player of the Week honors after her career-high 29 points in UC Santa Barbara’s triple-overtime victory over Southern Utah. Tucker’s score helped the Gauchos to their first 100-point performance against Division I opposition in more than two decades. The award is Tucker’s first Big West Player of the Week award.
LANE NAMED BIG WEST PLAYER OF THE WEEK (NOV 14)
Senior Ila Lane earned Big West Player of the Week honors after a pair of impressive performances to open the season. The Moraga native averaged 16.5 points on 71.4% shooting, plus 8.5 rebounds in the first two games of the season, winning against Santa Clara and Pepperdine. This is Lane’s sixth Big West Player of the Week award, an award she has received more times than all but two Gauchos.
GAUCHOS HAVE THE BEST START SINCE ’02
By winning five of its first six games, UC Santa Barbara had its best start to the season since the 2002-03 season, which also started with a 5-1 record. The only season the Gauchos started with a better record was the 1987–88 season, when Mark French’s UCSB squad won their first eight games.
LANE TAKEN TO LISA LESLIE AWARD WATCH LIST
Senior IIa Lane has been named to the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award Watch List by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. This award is presented annually to the top center in women’s college basketball. The 2022–23 season is Lane’s third consecutive year on the 20-player list.
LANE TO BIG WEST PRESEASON TEAM, GAUCHOS SELECTED 2ND IN POLL
The Big West announced its Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll and Team on October 20, 2022. UC Santa Barbara was picked to finish second, the program’s highest ranking in the Bonnie Henrickson era, and senior Ila Lane was named to the Preseason Team.
