WPL: A pivotal moment for women’s cricket

For most of the past decade, there has been a relentless media campaign, much louder on social media than the traditional one, to promote women’s cricket in India. One of the campaigners’ many demands was to organize a women’s T20 league, modeled on the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Their relentlessness has finally paid off as the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) kicks off tonight at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium as Gujarat Giants face Mumbai Indians in the first game. All 22 matches, including the final, will be played in Mumbai.

It is a pivotal moment for women’s cricket both in the country and in the world as India is the biggest market for the sport.

The fact that it has happened eight years after the start of Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and four editions of the Women’s T20 Challenge, an exhibition event played during the IPL, shows how unwilling the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the status of women’s sport in India.

There were doubts about the viability of a stand-alone league for women and the depth of talent in India. But, as they say, the proof of the pudding is in the food.

The five teams offered to bid collectively raised the BCCI as much as Rs 4,669 crore, an average of Rs 933 crore per franchise.

The broadcasting rights were sold for another Rs 951 crore (or Rs 190.2 crore per season), making it one of the largest ever investments in a women’s sport. We are pleased that this important journey in women’s cricket has begun, said Rajesh Sharma, manager director of UP Warriorz, owned by Capri Global, a financial services company.

This is a bull’s-eye for women’s cricket.

Delhi Capitals chief executive officer Dhiraj Malhotra believes that the WPL will do for women’s cricket what the IPL did for men’s cricket by popularizing the sport and making it more financially lucrative for both the players and other stakeholders.

The caliber of Indian players has grown since the start of the IPL, and I hope the same will happen with the women’s teams, said Malhotra.

Women’s cricket is on the rise, you look at the TV rights and sponsorships, it’s all grown from what it was, and it’s only going to get higher.

New Age

The BCCI launched the WPL using the same template they used in 2008 to create the IPL. In fact, three of the five WPL teams have been handpicked by existing owners of IPL franchises. JSW and GMR, co-owners of Delhi Capitals, spent Rs 810 crore while Mumbai Indians owners Reliance Industries paid Rs 912.99 crore to add to their portfolio. Diageo-owned Royal Challengers Bangalore also made a winning bid of Rs 901 crore to take over the women’s Bengaluru franchise.

The other two went to newcomers to Indian cricket. Capri Global paid the lowest amount of Rs 787 crore for the Uttar Pradesh franchise, and Adani Sportsline spent a whopping Rs 1,289 crore for the Gujarat team. They both also have teams in the UAE International League T20.

It is projected as the start of a new era in women’s cricket. It’s not an exaggeration.

A whopping Rs 59.5 crore was spent during the auction. As many as 10 Indian players earned over Rs 1 crore, including the highest bid of Rs 3.4 crore for Smriti Mandhana. This is an unprecedented amount of money in women’s cricket.

I think this is a great platform for all Indian players as we have been missing this tournament for a long time,” said Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian cricket team, who will lead Mumbai Indians in the WPL.

“Especially for Australia and England, the WBBL and Hundred have worked very well and after those tournaments they have so much young talent.

After the WPL, we’re also getting some good talent and I’m sure that’s the difference you’re talking about [between India and Australia sides] we would like to reduce. If you see good talent coming up, you’re definitely going to form a good team after the WPL.”

Learn on the go

The first season of a new tournament is always full of unknowns. While the T20 format has been around for many years and some players already have experience playing in franchise leagues such as Australia’s WBBL and England’s The Hundred, there will be several other factors that will create new challenges.

For starters, there will be a diverse mix of players sharing dressing rooms and training with Indian stars as well as up and coming local players. As many as six countries Australia, England, South Africa, the West Indies, New Zealand and the US are represented by 30 foreign players in the WPL.

Everyone, including coaches and team management, was given a very short period of time to develop an understanding with each other and form a competitive combination, if not a winning one.

Gujarat Giants coach Rachael Haynes, who played for Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where they won gold by beating India in the final, understands the challenge that a new tournament can bring and expects everyone to have a good time along the way. and others learn.

T20 cricket is all about adaptability on the move, said six-time world champion Haynes, who played six Tests, 74 ODIs and 85 T20Is for Australia.

Haynes made 99 appearances for Sydney Thunders in the WBBL, leading them to their second and final title in 2020-21. Her mantra for success can be summed up in four C’s. Consistency, clarity, creativity and continuity if we can all stick to these broad themes then we can build on the momentum. You have to look at things day by day and plan thoroughly and trust the processes. And even if there’s a hiccup, you pick it up and keep going, Haynes said.

Tonight, the action will leave the headquarters and practice nets to the field of play, the most important place in any sport. It is here where the success of the competition will be decided.