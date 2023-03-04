Is there football this weekend? TV schedule, start times and more

The XFL has given football fans a reason to turn on their television sets during the NFL’s offseason. But with a sporadic schedule where some games are played during the week while others are spread over the weekend, fans continue to search for when their favorite teams are on TV.

Are there any XFL games today? What does the weekend schedule look like for the teams playing, and how can you watch each game? Let’s dive into every XFL game this weekend!

Seattle Sea Dragons (0-2) at Vegas Vipers (0-2)

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023 Start time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel and live stream: FX, ESPN+, fuboTV

Today’s lone XFL game is between the Seattle Sea Dragons and the Vegas Vipers. Both teams are still chasing their first wins of the young season, which may make some hesitant to tune in to two winless teams. But don’t let their data fool you. The Sea Dragons and Vipers have two of the more explosive offenses in the XFL and have just had some bad luck in their first few games.

Seattle lost by a total of six points in their first two games. Former Dallas Cowboy Ben DiNucci has been admirable this season, throwing for 478 yards and three touchdowns. The problem? He has trouble with ball protection. If the team can fix that little problem, they could easily put themselves back in the top XFL teams.

MORE: XFL Booth | XFL TV schedule

PFN’s Betting Director BJ Rudell broke the Vipers vs. Sea Dragons matchup out. With the Sea Dragons laying three points, sportsbooks clearly think they should be able to right the ship this week.

I believe Seattle, like Seattle, underperformed in the earnings column, Vegas underperformed as expected. Despite playing at home, the Vipers are underdogs for many compelling reasons. They will have to play their best football of the season and Seattle will have to play their worst to stand a chance. I don’t see it happening.

St. Louis Battlehawks (2-0) at DC Defenders (2-0)

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

Sunday, March 5, 2023 Start time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel and live stream: FX, ESPN+, fuboTV

On Sunday, three XFL games will be televised for the first time. The triple-header begins with a showdown between two undefeated teams, the St. Louis Battlehawks and DC Defenders. The defenders are the home team in this one and that will probably play a big role in determining the winner.

The Battlehawks won two games in the fourth quarter thanks to the excellent play of QB AJ McCarron. If McCarron can figure out how to be the same player he is at the end of the game for the entire game, St. Louis should be the favorite to win the XFL Championship.

That’s a lot of ifs, though. This week will be a good test as he will be up against a solid defense from the defenders.

DC are home favorites by two points in this one, and in its Defenders vs. Battlehawks sided Rudell with the visiting team.

The defenders have zero interceptions so far while accumulating only five sacks. Can they put more pressure on McCarron than San Antonio or Seattle? In the end, will the Blackhawks’ superior offense make the difference? That’s the big question. And I’m willing to bet on the St. Louis offense over the DC defense.

Orlando Guardians (0-2) at Arlington Renegades (1-1)

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

Sunday, March 5, 2023 Start time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel and live stream: FX, ESPN+, fuboTV

The Orlando Guardians have been in the news a lot lately, and not for the right reasons. They are easily the worst team in the XFL, having lost both games by double digits. Then, last week, it was reported that they had cut their QB, Quinten Dormady, for doing that shared his script with an enemy team.

Now the team heads out to take on the Arlington Renegades. The Renegades have had their own struggles, especially protecting the QB. They have allowed eight sacks in two weeks and their offensive line is by far the worst in the league.

In Rudell’s Renegades vs. Guardian’s betting example, he broke down the odds and gave an interesting argument as to why Orlando could cover the big spread.

As rough as Orlando’s defense looked, the Renegades will likely be the weakest offense they’ve faced. Tack on the eight pockets [Drew] Plitt has absorbed and we can imagine a scenario where Arlington does enough to get 15 to 20 points on the board. That should be enough to win, but not to cover.

San Antonio Brahmas (1-1) at Houston Roughnecks (2-0)

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

Sunday, March 5, 2023 Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel and live stream: ESPN2, ESPN+, fuboTV

The final football game of the weekend features the San Antonio Brahmas as they take on the Houston Roughnecks.

San Antonio is coming off their best game of the year, thanks to an impressive performance from their QB. Jack Coan completed 16 of 24 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns. However, this Roughnecks defense will be an entirely different test.

MORE: XFL Head Coaches

Meanwhile, Houston will look perfect this year, thanks in part to Wade Phillips’ excellent coaching, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

In his betting example Brahmas vs. Roughnecks leaned Rudell to the heavy favorites covering the spread.

San Antonio is still looking for a consistent running game. Houston apparently has one, at least so far. There is a decent chance that this trend will continue, giving the Roughnecks a strong shot at a win over 6 points.