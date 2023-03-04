3 Utah Gymnastics Downs Arizona 197925-196675 to sold out crowd





SALT LAKE CITY Utah ejected three seniors with a 197,925-196,675 win over Arizona on Friday night to close out the 2023 home schedule in front of a sold-out crowd (15,558 fans) at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Fifth year senior Crystal one finished her career in the Huntsman with a Perfect 10 on beam, marking Utah’s fifth perfect score on beam this season. Utah started the evening with a 49.425 on vault, led by 9.90s of Maile O’Keefe which corresponded to a career high, and Makena Smith . The Red Rocks grabbed three 9.875s to round out the score of five Abbie Brenner , Jillian Hoffman And Jaedyn Rucker while Jaylene Gilstrap threw in a 9.85 which was then scrapped. Leading 49,425-49,050, Utah extended the lead after the bars rotation three times 9.90. Amelia Morgan and Smith started the lineup with consecutive 9.90s, before Brenner added a 9.80. Sage Thompson had an unusual error that pressured the last two gymnasts in the lineup, but O’Keefe got the team back on track with a 9.825. Isa posted a 9.90 to close out the rotation and give Utah a 49.325 on bars. On beam, Morgan scored a 9.775 in the opening spot before Smith tied for a career-best 9.925. After Abby Paulson added a 9.875, Isa put on a show for the crowd of over 15,000 fans and took her second career Perfect 10 on beam. She is the third Ute to reach perfection on beam this season. O’Keefe followed with a 9.90, while Gilstrap made her beam debut with a 9.85. Utah’s 49,550 on beam extended the lead 148,300-147,325 as the Red Rocks looked to finish the night strong on the ground. The Utes posted five scores of 9.90 or better, highlighted by Rucker’s season-high 9.95 in fourth place. Brenner, Gilstrap and Paulson put three 9.925s in a row to set the tone early. O’Keefe posted a 9.90 to round out the scoring five. On her season floor debut and final routine at the Huntsman Center, Hoffman posted a 9.775 to close out the night. O’Keefe won the all-around title with a 39.525, as well as a share of her career high jump title. Smith also earned a share of the vault title, while Isa took home the beam title and Rucker won the floor title. Utah Gymnastics wraps up the regular season on Saturday, March 11 at Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon. The Utes and Beavers will compete at 3PM MT at the Pac-12 Networks at Gill Coliseum.

