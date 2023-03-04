Ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan denies racist remark at cricket hearing

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan told a hearing on charges of racism in Yorkshire on Friday that it was “unthinkable” that he would make the comment attributed to him by ex-teammate Azeem Rafiq.

Vaughan and several other former county cricket club players face charges of using racially discriminatory language.

Pakistan-born Rafiq, 32, first came out in September 2020 with accusations of racism and bullying, linked to his two spells at the club.

Rafiq claimed Vaughan told him and three other Yorkshire players of Asian descent “there are too many of you, we need to do something about it”, ahead of a 2009 Twenty20 match between Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

English and Wales Cricket Board lawyer Jane Mulcahy asked Vaughan at the ongoing Cricket Discipline Commission hearing in London whether the words “there are too many of you” were both “totally unacceptable” and “racist and discriminatory”.

“Absolutely,” said 48-year-old Vaughan, who said in his testimony, “I find it inconceivable that I would use the words in the accusation.”

During cross-examination on Friday, Vaughan insisted, “I have a very clear mind about, in 2009, that I know I didn’t say the words I would have said.”

The 2005 Ashes-winning captain added: “If you go through the history of me as a player I don’t know when I would have gone on the pitch and said something to my teammates that put them in a bad frame of mind to play cricket. to play.

“That comment I would have made would have put my teammates in a position not to be able to perform to the maximum.”

He added: you have three or four Asian players in the (Yorkshire) team at the same time, I couldn’t have been prouder.”

Mulcahy also referenced a 2010 tweet by Vaughan about a telephone directory.

He wrote: “Why when you call 118 118 are all the people who answer foreign … Can’t make heads or tails of what they say … Annoying.”

“Is this your tweet?” asked Mulcahy.

“Absolutely, and it’s unacceptable,” Vaughan replied.

Mulcahy asked Vaughan why, if nothing unusual had happened, he arranged a meeting with Rafiq in November 2021.

Vaughan replied, “I felt it was getting too big and hurting too many people. It hasn’t been easy for anyone.

“I don’t think this is the right process to deal with a word-to-word process from 14 years ago. Whatever happens, this has a terrible take on the game, a really bad take on how cricket is played with this situation has been handled.” .”

The ECB brought charges against seven individuals and against Yorkshire in June last year, with the club admitting four charges.

Vaughan is the only former player to personally dispute the allegations.

“Being named and involved in this case has had a profound effect on me,” said the former Test batsman. “My health and personal well-being have suffered greatly.”