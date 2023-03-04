Sports
Ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan denies racist remark at cricket hearing
Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan told a hearing on charges of racism in Yorkshire on Friday that it was “unthinkable” that he would make the comment attributed to him by ex-teammate Azeem Rafiq.
Vaughan and several other former county cricket club players face charges of using racially discriminatory language.
Pakistan-born Rafiq, 32, first came out in September 2020 with accusations of racism and bullying, linked to his two spells at the club.
Rafiq claimed Vaughan told him and three other Yorkshire players of Asian descent “there are too many of you, we need to do something about it”, ahead of a 2009 Twenty20 match between Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.
Read also |Former players have not played on these fields: Rohit
English and Wales Cricket Board lawyer Jane Mulcahy asked Vaughan at the ongoing Cricket Discipline Commission hearing in London whether the words “there are too many of you” were both “totally unacceptable” and “racist and discriminatory”.
“Absolutely,” said 48-year-old Vaughan, who said in his testimony, “I find it inconceivable that I would use the words in the accusation.”
During cross-examination on Friday, Vaughan insisted, “I have a very clear mind about, in 2009, that I know I didn’t say the words I would have said.”
The 2005 Ashes-winning captain added: “If you go through the history of me as a player I don’t know when I would have gone on the pitch and said something to my teammates that put them in a bad frame of mind to play cricket. to play.
“That comment I would have made would have put my teammates in a position not to be able to perform to the maximum.”
He added: you have three or four Asian players in the (Yorkshire) team at the same time, I couldn’t have been prouder.”
Mulcahy also referenced a 2010 tweet by Vaughan about a telephone directory.
He wrote: “Why when you call 118 118 are all the people who answer foreign … Can’t make heads or tails of what they say … Annoying.”
“Is this your tweet?” asked Mulcahy.
“Absolutely, and it’s unacceptable,” Vaughan replied.
Mulcahy asked Vaughan why, if nothing unusual had happened, he arranged a meeting with Rafiq in November 2021.
Also read | Captaincy in India is like a game of chess: Steve Smith
Vaughan replied, “I felt it was getting too big and hurting too many people. It hasn’t been easy for anyone.
“I don’t think this is the right process to deal with a word-to-word process from 14 years ago. Whatever happens, this has a terrible take on the game, a really bad take on how cricket is played with this situation has been handled.” .”
The ECB brought charges against seven individuals and against Yorkshire in June last year, with the club admitting four charges.
Vaughan is the only former player to personally dispute the allegations.
“Being named and involved in this case has had a profound effect on me,” said the former Test batsman. “My health and personal well-being have suffered greatly.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ex-england-skipper-michael-vaughan-denies-racist-comment-at-cricket-hearing-1197034.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan denies racist remark at cricket hearing
- Tulane’s research reveals the best diet for your body and environment. Where NOLA eats
- #3 Utah Gymnastics Downs Arizona 197925-196675 to sold out crowd
- Largest genetic study known for prostate cancer in African men could improve screening
- Is there football this weekend? TV schedule, start times and more
- The family friend was surprised to see this girl speaking at Putin’s rally
- Single molecule analyses reveal dynamics of Salmonella translocated effector proteins in host cell endomembranes
- WPL: A pivotal moment for women’s cricket
- Development of a nomogram for predicting 90-day mortality in patients with sepsis-associated liver injury
- Gauchos travel to Hawaii with No. 3 Seed on the Line
- Influenza virus may have marine origin with fish as primary host
- Apple Takes Control of ChatGPT-powered Apps