Tournament Central: Hokies at Ally ACC Tournament

GREENBORO, NC After the victory over Duke Saturday, head coach Kenny Brooks and select Virginia Tech women’s basketball playersmet with the media for a press conference after the game.

Head coach Kenny Brooks

Pick up line:

“Very proud of our kids. Of course a little setback in the beginning, unorthodox start, to say the least. We’ve been there, done that. When we were in Tennessee playing in the game, the shot clock went out, we had some 15 minute delay, had to keep our composure, so this sort of prepared us for that.

But I was very proud of the children. Duke is a very good basketball team, one of the best defensive teams in the country. They often let you play on your heels, but since our loss to them in Durham we have played a different style. We’ve been physically on both ends of the floor, running through our strides, making our way to our spots. Tonight was no different. We knew we had to be like this. Very proud of them.

It wasn’t always pretty, but I think that’s how they make the game. But we had really good performances and a very balanced attack. But I thought Georgia hit some big shots for us with six 3-pointers to really put us over the edge.

Not done yet. We’re really happy to be in the championship game, but our aim is to win a championship, we’re so looking forward to getting back and preparing for what’s to come tomorrow.”

Guard Cayla King

About Virginia Tech appearing for the first time in the ACC Tournament title game:

“I think it’s just fun to see what this team can do. We kept breaking multiple records in the regular season, so now it’s time to see what we can do after the season. I think this team has the potential has to do some damage in the season.” late season.”

Centre Elizabeth Kitty

About Virginia Tech appearing for the first time in the ACC Tournament title game:

“It’s really cool, when I first got to Tech, Coach Brooks talked about this a lot, but we were hoping to win. We needed things to get this far, but it’s really nice to be on the verge of it.” ​where we expect to win these games and we’re really looking forward to tomorrow And we’ve played them before, we know each other well It’s the third game for both teams so it’s really just the one that gives the most of themselves the hardest. But we really want this, so we’re all very excited about it.”

SATURDAY, MARCH 4 at 4:45 p.m

GREENBORO, NC With a 21-point victory over No. 13 Duke in the semifinals of the Ally ACC Tournament, No. 8 Virginia Tech women’s basketball used the 58–37 win to advance to the ACC tournament title for the first time in school history.

Guard Georgia Amoore played lights out, becoming the only player to score double digits for points (24) and score six 3-pointers to sustain her career.

For the full summary.

Tech will face Louisville, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, at 1pm ET on ESPN Sunday.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4 at 3:45 p.m

GREENBORO, NC No. 8 Virginia Tech women’s basketball took the lead early on and has so far held onto it against No. 13 Duke in the semifinals of the Ally ACC Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, leading 36-18 at halftime.

The Hokies (25-4) felt it from center and scored seven 3-pointers, including four from the guard Georgia Amoore . Defensively, Tech has held the Blue Devils (25-5) to shoot just 25.9 percent from the field.

Amoore has 16 points and six assists as the star takes center stage Elizabeth Kitty has four points and six rebounds.

Tech ended the second quarter in a 17-0 run.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4 at 8 a.m

GREENBORO, NC

The eighth-ranked Hokies (25-4) will play in the Semifinals for the second year in a row, facing off against No. 13 Duke (25-5) on Saturday at 2:30pm ET on ACC Network.

Tech has won five of his last seven against the Blue Devils, but is 0-4 all-time against the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament, which is the Blue Devils. It marks Tech’s second consecutive ACC Tournament semifinal. It faced NC State a year ago.

TV: The game will be made available on ACC Network, with Jenn Hildreth (play-by-play) and Debbie Antonelli (analyst) and Angel Gray (sideline) on the call.

Stream: Fans can tune in to the ESPN app.

Live Audio: Listen to live audio coverage of the matchup at HokieSports.com/Watch in the HokieSports mobile app.

Live Stats: Follow the game with live stats on HokieSports.com, including play-by-play updates and full team and individual stats.

Stay connected with Tech Women’s Basketball



Social media: Stay connected with the Hokies on Twitter (@HokiesWBB), Instagram (@HokiesWBB) and Facebook (@HokiesWBB).

Post-season Info: The Hokies are expected to play at home in the postseason. Stay tuned to get the latest news as soon as it’s announced.

FRIDAY 3 MARCH at 10:45 PM

GREENBORO, NC

Following the victory over Miami (Fla.) Friday, No. 8 Virginia Tech women’s basketball met the media for a post-game press conference. For the full transcript.

Head coach Kenny Brooks

Pick up line:

“It won’t be long now. We need to go home and get some rest. But a phenomenal defensive effort from our group. They’ve been playing really, really well defensively for the last month or two months of the season, and I thought they were really locked in, they were focused.

They are connected. They are very connected to each other and what is happening on both ends of the floor. Very, very pleased with what they do, and they looked good. I am very proud of them.

To avenge a loss, Miami beat us in Miami, Miami is a very good basketball team that I think has opportunities to advance in the tournament. Katie is doing a great job, and to come back and play like we did today, we knew we were a better team than we were at the beginning of the year, and we wanted to be able to come out and show it. So a very good start for us, and very proud of our children.”

Centre Elizabeth Kitty

As it’s the team’s ninth win in a row and the steady improvement is taking place:

“I think we really found our defense again. I think we kind of lost that in the middle of the ACC game. Like you said, we didn’t play well together or communicate very well, but once we got that back central had stated, I think we play much better and more together and just much more connected. And that gives us a better offensive look and energy at that end.”

Forward Taylor Soule

On when she had that lightbulb moment and how her game has progressed since then:

“I think after Coach and I had the conversation, it was definitely very honest, just about goals and where I want to be as an individual and where I want to help this team. So I think offensively just to get in my place, more self-confidence, getting training and filming with him.

Just work smarter, not so hard. And my teammates have a lot of faith in me so that I can hit shots and get to the basket. It works well, but I definitely have these two to thank.”

FRIDAY 3 MARCH at 10:15 PM

GREENBORO, NC

No. 8 Virginia Tech women’s basketball posted the largest margin of victory in an ACC Tournament game, passing Miami (Fla.) 68-42 on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum.

Tech (25-5) had three players bring down double-digit rebounds, including D’Asia Gregg (13 rebounds), Elizabeth Kitty (10) and Taylor Soule (10). Kitley, the two-time ACC Player of the Year, put up 22 points in the game and also hit four shots.

The Hurricanes (19-12) could never get going offensively and were held to shoot just 24.1 percent from the field and cough up 11 turnovers.

The Hokies play in the semifinals for the second year in a row, facing No. 13 Duke (25-5).

FRIDAY, MARCH 3 at 9:15 p.m

GREENBORO, NC

No. 8 Virginia Tech women’s basketball comes on all cylinders Friday night, leading Miami (Fla.) 29-15 in the quarterfinals of the Ally ACC Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.

The Hokies (24-4) led 10-2 in the first five minutes and eventually led 20-5 at the end of the first quarter, thanks to three three-pointers from the guard Georgia Amoore .

Get off the couch and make a big contribution, step forward D’Asia Gregg racked up nine points and seven rebounds to keep the Hurricanes (19-11) at bay. The ‘Canes shoot only 20.7 percent, while Tech has been able to capitalize on his chances and beat Miami 12-3 for rematch points.

FRIDAY, MARCH 3 at 8 p.m

GREENBORO, NC Virginia Tech’s No. 8 women’s basketball, which begins the Ally ACC Tournament, will face Miami (Fla.) on ACC Network at Greensboro Coliseum at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET.

TV: The game will be made available on ACC Network, with Jenn Hildreth (play-by-play) and Debbie Antonelli (analyst) and Angel Gray (sideline) on the call.

Stream: Fans can tune in to the ESPN app.

Live Audio: Listen to live audio coverage of the matchup at HokieSports.com/Watch in the HokieSports mobile app.

Live Stats: Follow the game with live stats on HokieSports.com, including play-by-play updates and full team and individual stats.

Stay connected with Tech Women’s Basketball



Social media: Stay connected with the Hokies on Twitter (@HokiesWBB), Instagram (@HokiesWBB) and Facebook (@HokiesWBB).

Post-season Info: The Hokies are expected to play at home during the postseason. Stay tuned to get the latest news as soon as it’s announced.