Connect with us

Sports

Vaughan to testify in England hearing on cricket racism | ProTennis

Vaughan to testify in England hearing on cricket racism | ProTennis

 


Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan had to confront his historic racially aggravated tweets while testifying at a to belong where he denied using a racist expression against teammates while playing for Yorkshire.

Vaughan, one of the best English batsmen of his generation, defended his reputation when he was questioned for more than an hour before a disciplinary panel in London on Friday.

Vaughan is being charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after he was alleged by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq to have told a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian descent, including Rafiq, that there were too many of you. do something about it on the sidelines of a Twenty20 match in 2009.

Vaughan categorically denies the claim, made in 2021, which he says has had a profound effect on his health and well-being.

I consider it inconceivable that I would use the words in the accusation, Vaughan said in his testimony.

ECB attorney Jane Mulcahy raised a number of historic tweets posted by Vaughan, most notably two from 2010 addressed to Vaughan that contained language similar in tone to Rafiq’s claim.

Vaughan said he was disgusted by the tweets he sent and they were unacceptable.

I’ve always gone out of my way to make sure people are loved, said Vaughan, to which Mulcahy replied, “But you’re also the person who sent those tweets?”

Yes. But if I do something wrong, I’ll raise my hand and say I’m wrong, Vaughan said. If I’m in a group, I wouldn’t say something that would stop four of my teammates from performing.

Vaughan, who captained England’s test team from 2003-2008 and also captained the country’s one-day international team during that period, said he couldn’t be more proud to have four Asian players on the Yorkshire team at the same time.

Those players were Rafiq, Adil Rashid, Ajmal Shahzad and Rana Naved ul-Hasan. Rashid supports Rafiq’s claim.

Vaughan said he arranged a meeting with Rafiq in November 2021, shortly after the allegation was made, and they spoke for three to four hours.

Asked by Mulcahy why he would arrange a meeting with Rafiq if he was adamant nothing had happened, Vaughan said he felt the problem was getting too big and hurting too many people.

I don’t think this is the right process to deal with a word-to-word lawsuit from 14 years ago, he said. Whatever happens, this has a terrible take on the game, a really bad take on how cricket has handled this situation.

The allegation against Vaughan is part of a scandal that has brought shame to Yorkshire, England’s most successful cricket team with 33 provincial championship titles. It erupted when Rafiq went public saying he had been subject to racist harassment and harassment during two spells at the club between 2008 and 2018.

Seven of Rafiq’s 43 claims were upheld following an inquiry and Yorkshire apologized for Rafiq being a victim of racial harassment and harassment. were issued by the ECB against Yorkshire and seven individuals with previous links to the club, one of whom was Vaughan.

Vaughan’s attorney, Christopher Stoner, was critical of the ECB’s investigation into the matter on Friday, saying it was based on assumption upon assumption.

The hearing began Wednesday and will take place before a three-person panel. The promotion runs until March 9.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://lancasteronline.com/sports/tennis/vaughan-gives-evidence-in-english-cricket-racism-hearing/article_f4a0e461-a1c1-5024-97f1-8cc891673411.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: