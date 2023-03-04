Vaughan to testify in England hearing on cricket racism | ProTennis

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan had to confront his historic racially aggravated tweets while testifying at a to belong where he denied using a racist expression against teammates while playing for Yorkshire.

Vaughan, one of the best English batsmen of his generation, defended his reputation when he was questioned for more than an hour before a disciplinary panel in London on Friday.

Vaughan is being charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after he was alleged by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq to have told a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian descent, including Rafiq, that there were too many of you. do something about it on the sidelines of a Twenty20 match in 2009.

Vaughan categorically denies the claim, made in 2021, which he says has had a profound effect on his health and well-being.

I consider it inconceivable that I would use the words in the accusation, Vaughan said in his testimony.

ECB attorney Jane Mulcahy raised a number of historic tweets posted by Vaughan, most notably two from 2010 addressed to Vaughan that contained language similar in tone to Rafiq’s claim.

Vaughan said he was disgusted by the tweets he sent and they were unacceptable.

I’ve always gone out of my way to make sure people are loved, said Vaughan, to which Mulcahy replied, “But you’re also the person who sent those tweets?”

Yes. But if I do something wrong, I’ll raise my hand and say I’m wrong, Vaughan said. If I’m in a group, I wouldn’t say something that would stop four of my teammates from performing.

Vaughan, who captained England’s test team from 2003-2008 and also captained the country’s one-day international team during that period, said he couldn’t be more proud to have four Asian players on the Yorkshire team at the same time.

Those players were Rafiq, Adil Rashid, Ajmal Shahzad and Rana Naved ul-Hasan. Rashid supports Rafiq’s claim.

Vaughan said he arranged a meeting with Rafiq in November 2021, shortly after the allegation was made, and they spoke for three to four hours.

Asked by Mulcahy why he would arrange a meeting with Rafiq if he was adamant nothing had happened, Vaughan said he felt the problem was getting too big and hurting too many people.

I don’t think this is the right process to deal with a word-to-word lawsuit from 14 years ago, he said. Whatever happens, this has a terrible take on the game, a really bad take on how cricket has handled this situation.

The allegation against Vaughan is part of a scandal that has brought shame to Yorkshire, England’s most successful cricket team with 33 provincial championship titles. It erupted when Rafiq went public saying he had been subject to racist harassment and harassment during two spells at the club between 2008 and 2018.

Seven of Rafiq’s 43 claims were upheld following an inquiry and Yorkshire apologized for Rafiq being a victim of racial harassment and harassment. were issued by the ECB against Yorkshire and seven individuals with previous links to the club, one of whom was Vaughan.

Vaughan’s attorney, Christopher Stoner, was critical of the ECB’s investigation into the matter on Friday, saying it was based on assumption upon assumption.

The hearing began Wednesday and will take place before a three-person panel. The promotion runs until March 9.

